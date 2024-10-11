Yankees’ third baseman claps back at Royals’ infielder after benches clear in Game 4

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jazz Chisholm quickly became a villain after Game 2 of the ALDS, where he said the Royals were lucky and that the Yankees would win the series. While New York and Kansas City played two close games at Kauffman Stadium, both games ended up as victories for the Yankees. Game 4 was the spiciest of them all, as after Anthony Volpe applied a tag on Maikel Garcia, the KC infielder would take exception to how Volpe tagged him and the benches would clear. Tempers flared on the field, but this seemed to stem from social media posts by Garcia on X (Twitter) after Game 2.

He tweeted “Don’t celebrate too early” and “We don’t fear nobody” while replying with more comments after the series was tied up at one, and Jazz Chisholm made sure to clap back in the post-game interview:

“He tried to go and injure Volpe. He was being a sore loser. He was talking a lot on Instagram and Twitter. I do the same thing, but I’m not gonna go and try and injure somebody if they’re winning a game”

He also reposted a story mocking Maikel Garcia’s tweet, tagging him with multiple smoke emojis. Jazz Chisholm has made one thing clear this October: he has no problem being the villain in a postseason series.

Jazz Chisholm Doesn’t Hold Back After Yankees’ ALDS Victory

Chisholm almost immediately drew the ire of Kansas City fans after Game 1 when he was ruled safe on a stolen base attempt, and even after a replay review, the call stood. Then in Game 2, he would add that the Royals were lucky in their victory and that the Yankees would go on to win the series, resulting in the Kauffman crowd booing the speedy infielder plenty, only cheering whenever he would record an out at the plate.

Furthermore, Jazz Chisholm has responded to plenty of Royals fans in between games, and he’s completely embraced the role of being a villain:

“I loved every single second of it. I love it. It gets my juices flowing…I’ve never seen anyone boo a bum”

While Chisholm didn’t perform well in the series, the Yankees won both games in Kansas City and are now headed for the ALCS. They’ll wait in the Bronx to figure out if they’ll host the Detroit Tigers or Cleveland Guardians on Monday for Game 1, as this is their fourth trip to the ALCS since 2017. The Yankees are riding into this series with the longest streak of Championship Series losses in a row, as they’ve made it six different times since their 2009 World Series Championship and have lost each one.

The Yankees have yet to name a Game 1 starter, although Carlos Rodon would be lined up for the start as he looks to put an ugly Game 2 start behind him.