Yankees’ injured left-hander plans to increase intensity in today’s throwing session

Nestor Cortes was shut down during the final week of the season, dealing a serious blow to the Yankees’ pitching staff, as he dealt with an elbow injury in his throwing arm. While the Yankees didn’t get the dreaded news of a UCL tear, Cortes would have to get PRP injections and shut down for 7-10 days, although he’s finally begun throwing over the past few days. Today, Aaron Boone told the media that he would throw again today with more intensity, and while its unclear if he’d be able to return in October, this is another chance for Cortes to take a step forward.

One of their best pitchers over the final month of the year, Nestor Cortes’ return if the Yankees were to advance deeper into October would be a welcome sight. First on the news of this was Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

Aaron Boone Provides Another Update on Yankees’ Nestor Cortes

This past season was a strong one for Nestor Cortes, who tossed 174.1 innings with a 3.77 ERA and 3.84 FIP. After dealing with injuries and inconsistency throughout the 2023 season, Cortes was able to remain healthy and get better in the final month of the 2024 campaign as he began throwing a changeup more often. The Yankees had experimented with his role on this pitching staff ahead of October, having him appear out of the bullpen against the Chicago Cubs where he delivered four innings of spotless baseball.

Over his final seven outings, Cortes posted a 1.58 ERA and 2.99 FIP, seeing an uptick in Stuff+ and a decrease in damage contact allowed. The Yankees had high hopes for Cortes entering October, but he would be scratched ahead of a start against the Orioles after it was revealed that he would undergo an MRI on his left elbow. It served as a tough blow to the bullpen and rotation since Cortes had the versatility to aid the Yankees in a short series and long series in a myriad of ways.

With this most recent update, however, there’s still a shot that Nestor Cortes could return in a later round if his body continues to respond well to throwing sessions.

If the Yankees were to advance to the ALCS with a victory against the Royals in either Game 4 or Game 5, it doesn’t seem like Nestor Cortes would be ready to go for that round. No reports have come out about Cortes throwing off of a mound, and the first game of that round would begin on Monday, just four days from now. If the Yankees want to see Cortes in October again, the World Series could be a realistic timeframe if they were to get there.

He would likely have to return to a bullpen role if he wanted to be activated, but the Yankees have a focus on their current opponent in Kansas City. Gerrit Cole gets the ball tonight as he hopes to deliver a series-clinching performance, which would set the Yankees up for a matchup against either the Tigers or Guardians. The first pitch for Game 4 of the ALDS between NY and KC is set for 8:08 PM EST.