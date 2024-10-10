Yankees continue to see star DH add to brilliant playoff resume

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff -Imagn Images

In 32 trips to the plate with RISP, by far the most for any American League team during the Division Series, the Yankees have a hideous .378 OPS and .120 SLG%. Clutch hitting has bedeviled New York in prior postseason runs and now more than ever, they’ve been unable to scratch runs across when given the opportunity. Last night looked to be more of the same for the Yankees, who went a pitiful 0-6 with RISP and put just three runs on the board. Aaron Judge has a .091 BA and has looked completely lost at the plate, and everyone’s struggling to do damage on contact consistently.

Despite all of those issues, the Yankees are currently up 2-1 in this best-of-five series with a chance to go to the ALCS with a win tonight, and that’s thanks to the heroic efforts of Giancarlo Stanton. Last night marked another iconic home run from Big G in October, and despite all of the criticism he’s received, it was his clutch hitting that once again saved the Bronx Bombers.

Giancarlo Stanton Continues To Do Damage For the Yankees in October

One of the biggest problems the Yankees have had in this series is their lack of power, slugging just .337 with three home runs, and that’s limited their run production. They’ve worked great at-bats and have actually hit the ball very well, but it hasn’t found grass and that’s been a source of frustration all series. Giancarlo Stanton made sure to provide the Yankees’ power last night as he accounted for both of their extra-base hits in last night’s contest, as both drove in a run each.

You could argue Stanton’s 8th-inning drive was the most clutch hit they’ve had in a playoff game in over a decade, as it was the first go-ahead home run in the 8th inning or later in October by a Yankee since Raúl Ibañez became a New York hero in 2012. The Yankees have never built their lineup with Giancarlo Stanton as their main bat, and yet he’s the one who continuously gets the job done in October when he’s needed most.

It was Stanton’s two-out double that scored Juan Soto and his towering drive to left field which set the Yankees up to win that ballgame, one that dramatically increased their chances of winning the series. It seems obvious that any win in a five-game series helps your chances of advancing, but the Yankees were in a dire situation with this series knotted up at two apiece. Kansas City had home-field advantage for the rest of the series after their Game 2 loss, and if the Yankees dropped Game 3 it would force them to not only win Game 4 but also crack Cole Ragans in Game 5.

The Yankees have to get the job done as soon as possible to give themselves as much time between the end of the ALDS and the start of the ALCS. It allows Gerrit Cole, who will pitch tonight in the potential clincher, to go in Game 2 of the series with Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt, and Luis Gil all ready to take the ball in Game 1. The focus has to remain on tonight, but there’s a huge advantage to be had if they’re able to give their players added rest, especially when it comes to their bullpen.

Giancarlo Stanton’s long drive didn’t just set the Yankees up to potentially end this series in four games, but it also put the Royals in a precarious situation. Lucas Erceg, their top reliever, didn’t throw in Game 3 and should be able to deliver more than three outs if needed, but they seriously taxed Kris Bubic, who has been one of their top relievers all year. It was the Yankees’ strong at-bats that resulted in Kansas City utilizing six of their relievers with no off-day between Games 3 and 4, and there’s a chance we see the team breakthrough tonight.

Michael Wacha is a tough nut to crack, but the Yankees have also had some horrible luck in October offensively, as they’ve had a .317 wOBA and .387 xwOBA through their first three games. Small sample sizes usually create these discrepancies in expected and result metrics, but their process at the plate has rounded into form. They’ve barreled 9.6% of batted balls with a 20.2% strikeout rate, and they’ve generated a large quantity and high quality of contact throughout the series.

Perhaps it’s Giancarlo Stanton who ignites this group for a Game 4 victory, or maybe they fall flat on their faces and we talk about how they blew a golden opportunity to advance to the ALCS. Whichever outcome awaits the Yankees, they can thank their hulking slugger for putting them in position to clinch a berth to the best-of-seven ALCS and take another crack at the pennant.