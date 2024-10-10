Yankees: Good news and bad news from 3-2 Game 3 win over Royals

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

The Yankees may have faced the Kansas City Royals in Game 3 of the ALDS on Wednesday, but the spotlight was firmly on Giancarlo Stanton. The slugger’s performance was instrumental in the Yankees’ 3–2 win, securing a crucial victory against one of the top pitchers in the league, Seth Lugo.

Yankees’ Battle Against Lugo

Seth Lugo, who had an exceptional regular season, took the mound for Kansas City and pitched five innings, giving up two earned runs, four walks, and striking out just two batters. Despite Lugo’s solid form, the Yankees managed to disrupt his rhythm. They pushed him to full counts on five different occasions, forcing him to throw 87 pitches in his outing. Lugo was cruising until the third inning, where the Yankees began to take patient at-bats, ultimately frustrating the Royals’ ace.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff -Imagn Images

Although the Yankees struggled to capitalize on opportunities with runners in scoring position, particularly Aaron Judge, who is batting just .091 with a .286 OBP in the playoffs, the team has found reliable production elsewhere. Juan Soto, for example, continues to contribute with a .300/.429/.400 slash line.

Stanton Carries the Offense

The Yankees’ offense, while limited to just four hits, showed great discipline at the plate with nine walks. Giancarlo Stanton, the true star of the game, accounted for three of the team’s hits, driving in two RBIs. His standout moment came in the eighth inning when he launched a towering 417-foot home run to left-center field, giving the Yankees a crucial 3–2 lead.

Stanton’s timely power surge was enough to secure the win, as the Yankees’ bullpen locked down the game with 4.1 scoreless innings. The relief corps allowed just two hits and struck out one batter, proving to be a reliable safety net for New York.

Weaver Closes It Out

Luke Weaver was called upon for a five-out save, an unenviable task, but he rose to the occasion. Though he allowed two hits, Weaver made key pitches, forcing the Royals to chase high fastballs and sealing the victory. His poise in a high-pressure situation was a critical factor in the Yankees’ success.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff -Imagn Images

Schmidt’s Solid Start

Clarke Schmidt, the Yankees’ starting pitcher, delivered a commendable performance in a tough environment. Schmidt pitched 4.2 innings, giving up four hits and two earned runs while striking out four. Although he was pulled after just 71 pitches, Schmidt’s resilience gave the Yankees a fighting chance, particularly with the Royals looking to take control at home.

Key Contributions From the Lineup

Aside from Stanton’s heroics, other members of the lineup contributed in key ways. Oswaldo Cabrera drew three walks in four plate appearances, helping support the bottom half of the order. Anthony Volpe also had a strong game, collecting a hit, two walks, and scoring a run. However, some players continue to struggle, notably Aaron Judge and Austin Wells. Judge’s postseason slump has been concerning, while Wells struck out three times in five at-bats.

Looking Ahead to Game 4

The Yankees are now just one win away from advancing to the ALCS. Gerrit Cole will take the mound on Thursday night, tasked with closing out the series. He’ll face off against Michael Wacha, who struggled in Game 1, surrendering four hits and three earned runs over four innings. With Cole on the mound and momentum from their Game 3 victory, the Yankees are in a strong position to clinch the series and move on to the next round.