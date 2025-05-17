Yankees’ third base situation just went from concern to crisis

For a team with championship aspirations, the New York Yankees suddenly have a glaring hole that can’t be ignored any longer.

Oswaldo Cabrera, their super-utility safety net, is likely out for the remainder of the 2025 season.

A utility man turned everyday bandage

Heading into the season, Cabrera wasn’t the long-term answer at third base.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

But he was the answer for now—versatile, trusted, and available.

The 25-year-old didn’t offer much firepower with the bat, slashing .243/.322/.308 with just one home run.

Still, his ability to rotate across the infield and outfield gave manager Aaron Boone a degree of lineup flexibility the Yankees have leaned on all year.

Now, that option is gone.

After suffering a fractured left ankle, Boone confirmed that Cabrera underwent surgery and will likely miss the rest of 2025.

Offense wasn’t the loss — versatility was

The Yankees didn’t lose an offensive weapon in Cabrera.

But what they did lose was stability and insurance.

His glove could plug multiple gaps, and he played the hot corner out of necessity, not dominance.

The Yankees now have to face that necessity again—this time without the bandage.

DJ LeMahieu has returned from his rehab assignment and will likely be thrust into everyday duty.

While his minor-league numbers were promising, he’s still a 36-year-old coming off an uninspiring 2024 season.

There’s no telling what level of play he can sustain over the next four months.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The pressure now falls on Brian Cashman

General manager Brian Cashman was already expected to make a move at the deadline.

Now, it’s become mandatory.

Jazz Chisholm remains flexible between second and third base, giving the Yankees some positional creativity.

But they must decide which spot to attack—third base now stands out as the greater need.

The Yankees could opt for a left-handed contact hitter or even a defensive-first option, depending on how the rest of the lineup holds up.

They’ll likely wait to see if DJ LeMahieu can hold down third before pulling the trigger, and they have time to wait.

Oswald Peraza’s opportunity reopens

For Peraza, this is yet another chance to prove he belongs.

With Cabrera down, he becomes the default next man up.

While he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations yet, the Yankees have little choice but to ride it out until they add reinforcements.

He offers some defensive upside and still has youth on his side.

If he can string together quality at-bats, he could shift the narrative surrounding his future in pinstripes.

