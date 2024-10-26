Yankees tap volatile pitcher to start Game 4 of World Series

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees face one more game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night before taking the series back to the Bronx. With hopes of evening the score, the Yankees are aiming to capitalize on three home games, where fans can energize the team in the pursuit of victory.

Clarke Schmidt Set for Game 3 at Home

Clarke Schmidt is slated to start the first home game on Monday. The right-hander has been dependable this season, and manager Aaron Boone confirmed that rookie Luis Gil will start Game 4 on Tuesday. Gil has proven himself as one of the team’s workhorses, throwing 151.2 innings with a 3.50 ERA. He boasts 10.15 strikeouts per nine innings, a 78.8% left-on-base rate, and a 35.6% ground ball rate.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Gil’s Rookie Season: Highs and Lows

Gil’s rookie season has been a mix of strong performances and occasional struggles. He managed four innings with a 4.50 ERA in his previous playoff appearance, escaping some tight situations but battling command issues—a challenge Gil has faced throughout the season. When his fastball is sharp, and in the strike zone, Gil can dominate opposing hitters, but maintaining that consistency under pressure is essential.

The Yankees Have a Favorable Matchup Against the Dodgers

The Dodgers bring one of the league’s most powerful offenses, though they have shown more difficulty against right-handed pitchers. Gil’s skill set aligns well with this challenge, as his fastball can be overpowering when on target. However, the Yankees need stability and precision in this pivotal World Series matchup.

If the Yankees can capture Saturday night’s game, they’ll enter their home stretch with the series tied and the advantage of playing three consecutive games with the backing of their loyal Bronx fans.