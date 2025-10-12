Yankees’ switch-hitting weapon ‘stinks’ in left field but needs a starting job anyway

The New York Yankees are staring down a major overhaul in their outfield heading into the offseason. With Cody Bellinger opting out of his $25 million player option and Trent Grisham set to hit free agency, two outfield spots are suddenly up for grabs. The team already has one clear internal option, though he remains a work in progress — 22-year-old Jasson Dominguez.

Dominguez’s defensive struggles raise big questions

Dominguez has all the makings of a long-term offensive star, but his defense remains a glaring issue. Across 123 games last season, he was charged with -7 defensive runs saved, -10 outs above average, and a -9 fielding run value, all coming while stationed in left field. Those numbers made it clear that he’s not a natural fit there, at least not yet.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Yankees now face a decision on how to best use him. One potential solution would be to shift Dominguez to right field, where the defensive demands are lower, especially in the smaller confines of Yankee Stadium. It’s the most forgiving of the three outfield spots, and it could mask some of his shortcomings while still allowing him to grow into a more capable defender.

A reshuffled alignment could unlock balance

If the Yankees manage to re-sign Bellinger or make a serious push for star outfielder Kyle Tucker, their defensive alignment could take on a more balanced look. In that case, Bellinger or Tucker would slot into left field, Aaron Judge would handle center field — a role he’s proven capable of — and Dominguez could settle into right.

That alignment gives the Yankees one of the most dangerous offensive outfields in baseball, especially if Dominguez continues to develop. The key is finding a setup that minimizes defensive liabilities without sacrificing offensive firepower.

Dominguez’s bat keeps him firmly in the picture

Despite the defensive concerns, Dominguez’s offensive upside is too valuable to ignore. Over 429 plate appearances last season, the switch-hitter batted .257/.331/.388 with 10 home runs, 47 RBIs, and a 103 wRC+. Those numbers show he was already an above-average hitter in his first full season, and that was without fully tapping into his power potential.

If his swing continues to mature, Dominguez could easily grow into a 25-homer, middle-of-the-order type of bat. For a 22-year-old still learning at the highest level, the Yankees can afford to be patient. The challenge will be building a roster around him that hides his weaknesses while allowing his strengths to flourish.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Scouts still believe in the “Martian”

According to John Heyman of the New York Post, one veteran scout isn’t ready to give up on Dominguez despite the defensive metrics. The scout compared Grisham’s inconsistency to a “medium bullpen guy” and made it clear which player the Yankees should prioritize moving forward.

“[Cody] Bellinger seems to love NY and performed decent. Don’t trust [Trent] Grisham. He’s like a medium bullpen guy — one year good, next year he could be bad. Martian [Jasson Domínguez] stinks in LF. [But] I wouldn’t give up on Martian. Real hitting talent there.”

That last part might sum up the Yankees’ approach perfectly. Dominguez’s defense might still need work, but true hitting talent is rare — and they have it. As the Yankees prepare for a pivotal offseason, the “Martian” could be the piece that ties their future together, if they can find the right way to keep his bat in the lineup without his glove holding them back.