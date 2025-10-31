Yankees’ switch-hitting outfielder is either trade bait or starting potential

The New York Yankees are heading into a pivotal offseason, one that could reshape the look of their entire outfield. With Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham both entering free agency, there’s no clear answer yet on who stays, who goes, and who might replace them.

One name still locked in is Jasson Dominguez — a 22-year-old switch-hitting outfielder once heralded as the next great Yankee star. But three years into his big-league journey, he’s still more of a mystery than a guarantee.

Dominguez has had flashes of promise, but the overall picture is still incomplete.

After making his MLB debut in 2023, he played just 18 games in 2024 before getting his first extended look this past season — 123 games that revealed both his talent and his flaws. He hit .257/.331/.388 with 10 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases. That line isn’t bad for a young player still finding his footing, but for someone once compared to Mike Trout and Bo Jackson, it feels underwhelming.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Growing pains at the plate

The Yankees hoped Dominguez would bring power to match his athleticism, yet that hasn’t materialized. His barrel rate sat at 33%, and while his hard-hit rate (85%) suggests strong contact, he hasn’t turned that into consistent damage. His plate discipline is also a work in progress — a 26.8% strikeout rate with a 9.6% walk rate shows he’s still learning how to manage at-bats against big-league pitching.

Perhaps most concerning are the splits. Against right-handed pitching, Dominguez looks like a different player, hitting .274 with a .768 OPS. But when facing left-handers, he hit just .204 with a .569 OPS. That kind of disparity can’t hold if he wants to be an everyday starter.

The Yankees have tried to work on his approach from the right side, but so far, he’s looked far more comfortable batting left-handed.

Defensive struggles cloud his outlook

It’s not just offense where the cracks show. Defensively, Dominguez remains below average in center field — a surprise given his athletic build and speed. Over 793 innings, he posted -7 defensive runs saved and -10 outs above average. The instincts aren’t there yet, and his routes to the ball can be erratic, turning routine plays into adventures. That’s been a concern inside the Yankees’ organization, and it could eventually push him into a corner outfield role or even out of the everyday lineup.

The front office hasn’t been blind to those issues either. Over the past two offseasons, Dominguez’s name has surfaced in trade discussions, but rival teams haven’t exactly lined up to make an offer. The Yankees still believe in his upside — he’s too young and too talented to give up on — but patience only lasts so long when championship windows are at stake.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Spencer Jones factor

Meanwhile, Spencer Jones is waiting for his shot. The 24-year-old outfielder has been tearing up the minors with his raw power and improving defense, and he looks like the kind of player who could steal a starting job in spring training. Jones has the size, athleticism, and tools that scream “future star,” and the Yankees are quietly excited about what he might bring to the table.

If Jones wins a spot, it could put Dominguez in an awkward position. He might find himself back on the bench, serving as a rotational piece or a potential trade chip if the Yankees decide to pursue a veteran outfielder. It’s also possible they pair both players together in a dynamic, young outfield — if Dominguez can refine his swing and clean up his defense.

The 2026 season could be make-or-break for Dominguez’s place in the Bronx. The Yankees aren’t short on options, and the patience that once surrounded their former top prospect is beginning to fade. Can he finally live up to the hype, or will the next wave — led by Spencer Jones — pass him by?