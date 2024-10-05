Yankees surprisingly leave big bullpen acquisition off the ALDS roster

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Mark Leiter Jr. won’t be featured on the Yankees’ roster for the American League Division Series after he was their big-time playoff addition. While this doesn’t rule him out for the entire postseason, it does show that the Yankees do not feel confident with him in a big spot right now, and they have every reason to feel that way. Since being acquired from the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander has posted a grotesque 4.98 ERA and 5.24 FIP across 21.2 innings, struggling to keep the ball in the yard.

The Yankees will run with an 11-man pitching staff, giving them three starters and eight relievers for their best-of-five series against the Kansas City Royals.

Yankees Leave Mark Leiter Jr. Off the ALDS Roster

When acquired at the deadline, Mark Leiter Jr. looked like a prime candidate to see his ERA improve as his 2.12 FIP and 34.9% strikeout rate indicated that his 4.21 ERA was flukey. A pitcher who had allowed just two home runs all year up to that point with a 50.6% GB%, he looked like the perfect get for a Yankees’ roster that desperately needed some extra bullpen help at the time.

Unfortunately, things didn’t shake out the way the Yankees envisioned as his sinker immediately regressed and he allowed six home runs in just 21 appearances. The lack of a fastball he could rely on made Leiter a liability even when his secondaries were on if he fell behind in a count he couldn’t throw something firm in-zone to try and get strikes or force soft contact.

For Brian Cashman, it could be another trade we look back on that didn’t work out for a team that was in contention for a pennant.

The team is still more than good enough to realistically win the World Series, but their bullpen will have to try and piece things together with some of their lesser in-season acquisitions. It was instead Tim Hill and Jake Cousins who became the big-time additions this bullpen needed, providing valuable innings in relief and helping the Yankees win some big games en route to their second AL East title in the last three seasons.

Marcus Stroman, who the Yankees signed to a two-year deal prior to the 2024 season, was also left off of the roster after a disappointing campaign.

The Yankees begin their road to the World Series with the Kansas City Royals tonight on TBS at 6:38, as Gerrit Cole takes on Michael Wacha in the first playoff matchup between these two teams since 1980.