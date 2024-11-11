Yankees’ surging infield prospect sets new stolen base record

The same day that Aaron Boone mentioned that Caleb Durbin would be a huge part of the Yankees’ plans for 2025 and called him a stud, the versatile infielder set a new single-season record for stolen bases in the Arizona Fall League. It’s been an incredibly fun season for Durbin, who has risen from an afterthought to one of the most-discussed prospects in the organization thanks to his improved power and excellent baserunning skills. The elite-level bat-to-ball skills are still his calling card, but the Yankees have been able to turn a player whom the Braves tossed away into a future big-leaguer.

With games still left on the schedule for Caleb Durbin to further pad his lead over the previous record-holder, he can build more momentum heading into what should be a pivotal offseason for him.

Caleb Durbin Continues To Give the Yankees Positive Signs

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After being hit by a pitch in the first inning, everyone in the ballpark knew that Caleb Durbin was going to try and tie the record right then and there; and he still swiped second base with ease. He followed it up with an excellent read of the pitcher to set the record, an excellent reflection of the elite baserunner he’s become in his time in the Minor Leagues.

Durbin is a high-IQ baserunner who not only gets great leads and jumps but also seems to read a pitcher faster than anyone else in the ballpark. His ability to take the extra base or swipe a bag can make him incredibly valuable at the Major League level, as the Yankees were one of the worst baserunning teams in baseball last season.

The Yankees were dead-last in BsR (-16.9) and Baserunning Run Value (-12) as they ran out one of the slowest teams in baseball in terms of sprint speed. While many will point to the outs the Yankees did make on the bases, not enough attention is drawn to the real problem, which is the opportunities to advance that they didn’t take because of they lacked speed.

The Yankees were the worst team in baseball when it came to advancing an extra base in situations where they were expected to, something Caleb Durbin could potentially help them with. No one questions Durbin’s ability to run the bases though; with 114 steals between MiLB and the AFL since joining the Yankees in 2023, he’s proven to be the best baserunner in the organization.

With that being said, his bat needs to prove itself to be capable enough of earning a starting job, as it’s hard to imagine they would just hand Durbin a starting job. A rookie with no MLB experience, I expect both Oswaldo Cabrera and JKon Berti to get looks at the position in Spring Training if the Yankees don’t add an infielder on the market to handle second or third base.

Caleb Durbin has done well for his stock this season, but whether it translates to the Major Leagues or not will be the only barometer fans truly care about.