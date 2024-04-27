Yankees’ superstar slugger struggling through horrible cold streak

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In a closely contested match, the New York Yankees fell to the Milwaukee Brewers 7–6 in extra innings on Friday night, in a game they were poised to win. Despite the loss, Juan Soto provided a standout performance, highlighting his exceptional form this season.

Struggles and Standouts in the Yankees Lineup

Juan Soto continued to impress, gathering two hits and a home run to enhance his already impressive season statistics. Soto’s performance has been a critical asset for the Yankees, with his batting line now standing at .324/.437/.588. He has consistently been the best player on the team, providing much-needed stability and power to the lineup.

Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Conversely, Aaron Judge is experiencing a significant slump, enduring a month-long cold streak that has seen his numbers drop dramatically. Currently, Judge is hitting .178/.317/.356 for the year, with these figures marking some of the lowest in his illustrious career. Despite the small sample size, there’s potential for him to recover his form at any time.

This season, he has hit only four home runs and has driven in 13 RBIs, maintaining a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 16.3% walk rate, which are consistent with his career averages. However, his hard-hit rate has decreased to 52.2% and his barrel rate to 11.9%, both the lowest in the past three seasons.

Urgency for Improvement and Upcoming Challenges

The Yankees rely heavily on Judge, especially as a critical part of their lineup following Soto. The potential of their partnership dominating the batting order is immense, but synchronization has been lacking. On Friday, the top five hitters in the lineup went a combined 2–19, with Soto responsible for both hits.

Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Judge’s performance with runners in scoring position has notably declined this year, batting just .190 in these situations, although his on-base percentage remains high at .419 due to an excellent walk rate. His struggle to make quality contact has been problematic, impacting the team’s offensive efficacy.

Despite these challenges, Yankees management remains confident in Judge’s ability to reverse his fortunes and regain his form. As the team prepares for Saturday’s game at 7:10 PM, they are tied for first place in the AL East with the Baltimore Orioles. However, they now possess only the sixth-best winning percentage in the league, trailing significantly behind the Atlanta Braves, who boast a .750 compared to the Yankees’ .630.