Yankees narrowly drop series opener to the Brewers in 7-6 loss

Following a loss at home to the Oakland Athletics, the New York Yankees would travel to Milwaukee to take on the first-place Brewers. Both teams are in heavily competitive divisions that have seen two teams take off, battling for possession of first place in what should be two great division races. We’d see Luis Gil toe the slab against Colin Rea, as the two sides would hope to pick up a win and keep up their red-hot starts to the young season. Despite hitting three home runs including a first-inning bomb off of the bat of Juan Soto, the Yankees would fall just short.

It was a close game that included four lead changes, but the Brewers’ bullpen just narrowly outlasted the Yankees in a 6-5 loss to open this seven-game road trip.

Walk-Off Loss Kicks Off Road Trip For the Yankees

The Yankees got off to a fast start, as just two batters into the game Juan Soto deposited a ball into left-center field for his seventh home run of the season. Following that blast, we’d see Alex Verdugo also launch a ball into the seats to make it a 2-0 game in the second inning. Home runs were a common theme in this game, and the trend would continue when Joey Ortiz launched his first career blast to tie things up at two apiece.

A two-run jack off the bat of Blake Perkins would give the Brewers a 4-2 lead, as the former Yankee farmhand took a Luis Gil fastball to the right field stands. With four home runs in just four innings of play, it would be former Brewers’ outfielder Trent Grisham who not only picked up his first hit as a Yankee but also collected his first home run of the 2024 season, launching a three-run blast into right field and giving the team a 5-4 lead.

Luis Gil served up a double to Gary Sanchez in the fifth, and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Ron Marinaccio would tie things up. The two teams exchanged zeroes up until extra innings, where the Yankees were able to grab a lead with an RBI double off of the bat of Giancarlo Stanton, who came into pinch hit where he usually struggles. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to hold that lead as Michael Tonkin came into the game for his first appearance with the Yankees, surrendering a lead in the bottom of the 10th.

The Yankees were not able to get the Manfred Man across in the top of the 11th, and the Brewers took advantage with a walk-off single in the ninth, dashing the Yankees’ hopes of taking over first place after the Orioles lost to the Athletics. It’ll be Carlos Rodon against Joe Ross tomorrow at 7:10 PM EST as the Yankees look to nod up this series at two games apiece.