Yankees’ superstar slugger not ready to commit to a long-term deal, even if it starts with $500 million

If the New York Yankees could secure Juan Soto on a long-term extension today, they wouldn’t hesitate. Instead, they’ll likely face a bidding war with other high-profile teams to keep him in the Bronx. Although he’s having a strong start to the season, Soto is letting things play out before making any decisions.

Juan Soto’s Future with the Yankees

When Jon Heyman of the New York Post asked about his long-term plans, Soto provided a non-committal response, preferring to focus on the present. “I mean, right now I’m still learning the team. You cannot tell from one month into the season,” Soto told Heyman. “You’ve got to see how it’s going to be all the way until the season ends.”

Soto’s Impressive Season

In this contract season, the 25-year-old outfielder couldn’t have asked for a better start. He’s hitting .316/.421/.559 with eight homers, 28 RBIs, a 14% strikeout rate, a 15.9% walk rate, and an impressive 181 wRC+. If the season ended today, this would rank among his best performances as a pro. Losing Soto would be a significant blow to the Yankees, given his enormous impact on the team.

With Aaron Judge returning to form and Gerrit Cole’s eventual recovery, Soto has every reason to stay with a Yankees team that could dominate MLB. Additionally, his brand will remain timeless, and he’s on track to secure one of the most lucrative contracts in sports history.

For now, Soto is enjoying his time in the Bronx and focusing on building strong bonds with his teammates. “I’ve really enjoyed it,” Soto remarked. “It’s been a great experience. It’s a great group of guys. We all feel comfortable playing for each other. It’s feeling great so far.”

The Yankees hold a 23–13 record, just one game behind the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East. Although some players are struggling and pitching inconsistencies persist, the team expects to improve with injured players returning and potential reinforcements at the trade deadline.

There is no reason the Yankees can’t compete for a World Series title this season. Ultimately, it’ll come down to gaining momentum at the right time, and with a championship under his belt, Soto understands what it takes to win.