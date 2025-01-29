Yankees’ superstar pressured team into making new outfield acquisition

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

When Aaron Judge speaks, the Yankees listen. Managing partner Hal Steinbrenner made it clear on Tuesday that the Yankees’ decision to acquire Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs was heavily influenced by their franchise cornerstone. The Yankees had been interested in Bellinger as early as the 2024 offseason, but they opted to go after Juan Soto instead, leaving Bellinger to sign a short-term deal with Chicago.

Fast forward a year, and the Yankees saw another opportunity. With the Cubs looking to offload salary after Bellinger’s production dipped, Judge reportedly pushed for the move, seeing the former MVP as a perfect fit in the Bronx. The Yankees ultimately pulled the trigger, bringing in a left-handed bat with defensive versatility at a fraction of the cost it would’ve taken to retain Soto.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bellinger’s Skillset Fits Yankee Stadium

Bellinger brings more than just a big name—his profile is tailor-made for Yankee Stadium. The 28-year-old has experience at all three outfield positions and can play first base if needed, giving the Yankees much-needed flexibility. While his 2024 season wasn’t as dominant as his peak years, he still put together a solid campaign, hitting .266/.325/.426 with 18 homers, 78 RBIs, and a 109 wRC+.

His power numbers may have taken a step back, but moving to Yankee Stadium’s short porch in right field could provide a serious boost. The Yankees are banking on Bellinger returning to form in a lineup that already features Judge, Anthony Volpe, and Paul Goldschmidt.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Judge’s Growing Influence on the Roster

It’s becoming clear that Judge is more than just the face of the franchise—he has real influence in the front office. This isn’t the first time he’s played a role in a Yankees acquisition. Last year, he reportedly backed the team’s decision to trade for Alex Verdugo, a move that ultimately didn’t work out as expected. While Bellinger is a much bigger name, it’s worth noting that the Yankees are taking Judge’s input seriously when shaping their roster.

For now, the move makes a lot of sense. Bellinger is a proven player still in his prime, capable of providing strong production at a reasonable cost. With the Yankees looking to balance their payroll while remaining competitive, this acquisition has all the makings of a smart, calculated gamble.