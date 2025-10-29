Yankees superstar loses 2 big end-of-the-season awards to fellow AL MVP candidate

The New York Yankees have watched Aaron Judge dominate headlines for years, but this season, a new challenger has emerged from the Pacific Northwest. Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh—better known to fans and teammates as “Big Dumper”—has turned what once seemed like a one-man MVP race into one of the most compelling showdowns in recent memory.

While Judge remains the favorite among many analysts to claim his third American League MVP award, Raleigh’s growing stack of accolades is forcing everyone to take notice. On Wednesday, the MLB Players Association announced that Raleigh was voted both the Players’ Choice Player of the Year and AL Outstanding Player, honors chosen by his peers.

More accolades for Big Dumper ?



Congrats to Cal on being named the 2025 Players Choice Awards Player of the Year and AL Outstanding Player, selected by @MLBPA. #TridentsUp



? https://t.co/xbWMLydu6a pic.twitter.com/77w5oNJ76h — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 29, 2025

“More accolades for Big Dumper,” the Mariners wrote on X, celebrating the historic moment.

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

A Historic Moment for Seattle

Raleigh’s recognition marks a major milestone in Mariners history. He became the first Seattle player ever to win the overall Player of the Year award and joined a short list of franchise legends to earn the AL Outstanding Player title—Alex Rodriguez, Ken Griffey Jr., and Ichiro Suzuki. That company alone tells the story of how rare and significant Raleigh’s season has been.

It’s not just the awards piling up; it’s the validation. Just last week, Raleigh was named Sporting News MLB Player of the Year, further cementing his breakout campaign. If baseball’s MVP were decided by the respect of fellow players, he might already have the trophy.

Judge vs. Raleigh: Two Paths to Greatness

Still, the debate is far from settled. Judge, the Yankees’ captain and offensive anchor, put together another masterclass of consistency and dominance. His 10.1 WAR, .331 batting average, and 204 wRC+ all point to a player performing at the height of his powers. He led the league in runs scored (137) and was once again the steady heartbeat of a Yankees team that lived and died by his bat.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Raleigh, however, counters with his own brand of brilliance. His 60 home runs and 125 RBI as a catcher were unmatched across the league—production rarely seen from his position. Where Judge overwhelms with completeness, Raleigh stuns with raw power and the kind of emotional gravity that can swing a game, or a season, in a single swing.

The MVP Race Tightens

What makes this race fascinating isn’t just the numbers—it’s what each player represents. Judge embodies the modern superstar: disciplined, polished, and relentlessly productive. Raleigh, meanwhile, feels like a throwback to the gritty, fearless power hitters of baseball’s past, the kind who can change a clubhouse as much as a box score.

Trying to pick between them is like comparing two kinds of fire—one steady and unyielding, the other explosive and unpredictable.

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America will ultimately decide who takes home the MVP, but this much is clear: the players have already spoken, and their choice shows just how far Cal Raleigh’s rise has come. Whether he takes the official crown or not, the “Big Dumper” has made sure the conversation around 2025’s MVP won’t end quietly.