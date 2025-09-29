Yankees superstar closes out season with weekly award

The New York Yankees ended the regular season like a runaway train—eight straight wins, 11 of their final 12, and 14 of their last 17. It was the kind of finish that could have rewritten the AL East standings, and in a way, it did. The Yankees pulled even with the Toronto Blue Jays at the top, only to watch Toronto snatch the division crown thanks to the head-to-head tiebreaker.

That fine print in the rulebook means the Yankees are now set for a high-stakes Wild Card clash with the rival Boston Red Sox, while the Blue Jays rest with a first-round bye.

Judge’s heroics fuel the surge

If New York’s late push felt like a story ripped out of a baseball epic, Aaron Judge was its central character. Every big swing, every patient walk, every sprint down the basepaths carried the weight of a team refusing to back down. And once again, Judge delivered in the biggest moments.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The league took notice. Judge was named American League Player of the Week, his third time earning the honor this season—more than anyone else in the majors. Across six wins, he went 9-for-20 with four home runs and a 1.693 OPS, a blistering stretch that reminded everyone why he is both the Yankees’ engine and the league’s measuring stick.

Aaron Judge has been named AL Player of the Week for the third time this season, which is the most of any player in the league



When the Yankees needed victories to keep pace with Toronto, Judge wasn’t just their most reliable bat—he was their rallying point.

A season to remember

Judge’s final numbers are staggering even by his lofty standards. He closed the year with 53 home runs, a career-best 137 runs scored, 114 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, and a league-leading .331 batting average. His advanced stats sparkle just as brightly: a 204 wRC+ and a 10.1 fWAR, making him one of the most valuable players in the sport by any metric.

The production is remarkable not only for its volume but for its balance. Judge didn’t just hit for power; he paired patience with plate discipline, contact with savvy, and leadership with consistency. If baseball seasons are marathons, Judge ran this one like a sprinter finishing with a furious kick down the stretch.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The MVP question

Of course, Judge’s late-season dominance reignites the MVP debate. Seattle’s Cal Raleigh has had a jaw-dropping campaign, particularly given the demands of catching. Hitting 60 home runs as a backstop is the kind of achievement that grabs headlines. But when stacking full résumés, Judge’s all-around dominance makes him the favorite for what would be his third MVP award.

It’s like comparing two heavyweight boxers—one landing haymakers, the other landing a mix of precision jabs, body shots, and knockout blows. Raleigh’s raw power is undeniable, but Judge’s total package might be too complete to overlook.

Eyes on Boston

For now, Judge and the Yankees turn their attention to the postseason, where no award or stat line matters more than survival. The Wild Card series against Boston promises fireworks, a rivalry renewed on the sport’s biggest stage.

And while the Yankees might have fallen just short of the division crown, their red-hot finish—and Judge’s otherworldly performance—makes them one of the most dangerous teams in October. The Player of the Week award is just a footnote; the real prize still lies ahead.