Yankees’ super utility guy sits for second straight game; captain makes third consecutive start in right field

The New York Yankees enter Saturday’s clash with the Baltimore Orioles searching for a win that can keep faint division hopes alive. Sitting three games back of the Toronto Blue Jays, the math isn’t friendly, but the Yankees aren’t ready to fold just yet. Every game feels like another desperate swing to stay in the race.

But the lineup card has raised eyebrows this weekend, not because of who is playing, but because of who isn’t: Jose Caballero.

A Sparkplug Without a Role

Since arriving from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline, Caballero has been one of the Yankees’ most reliable sparks. In 35 games, the infielder owns a 136 wRC+, swiping 14 bases, hitting three home runs, and doing all the little things that help turn games. His impact has been obvious.

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

And yet, Caballero has been largely glued to the bench during this crucial series in Baltimore. He got the start in Thursday’s opener at second base against left-hander Cade Povich, but since then Aaron Boone has opted for other combinations. On Friday, Boone went with Jazz Chisholm Jr. back at second, Anthony Volpe at short, and Amed Rosario filling third base duties against Trevor Rogers, another lefty. Saturday’s lineup again leaves Caballero watching, with Volpe entrenched at short and Chisholm reclaiming second.

For a player who has consistently provided speed, contact, and energy, it feels puzzling. Caballero has shown he can be a difference-maker. But Boone seems committed to Volpe at shortstop down the stretch, even after the young infielder briefly missed time with a sore shoulder last week.

Aaron Judge Takes Another Step Forward

While Caballero waits for his shot, Aaron Judge is making headlines for a far different reason. Judge will start in right field for the third straight game, marking the first time he’s played that many consecutive games at the position since July.

It’s a significant milestone in his recovery from the flexor strain that sidelined him earlier this summer. Up until this series, the Yankees were carefully monitoring Judge’s workload, easing him back with cautious stints in the field. Now, with Judge penciled in for a third straight day, the captain’s recovery looks to be turning a corner.

For a Yankees team that has leaned on Judge’s bat and presence all season, seeing him roam the outfield again is as reassuring as watching a general march back into battle.

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

A Lineup Full of Firepower

Saturday’s batting order comes with much pop. Trent Grisham will lead off, followed by rookie catcher Ben Rice, who’s filling in for Austin Wells. Judge slides into the three-hole, flanked by Cody Bellinger in left and Giancarlo Stanton at designated hitter. Chisholm, now back at second base, will hit sixth, followed by Paul Goldschmidt at first, Ryan McMahon at third, and Volpe at shortstop.

Talented left-hander Carlos Rodón takes the mound for New York, tasked with slowing down a solid Baltimore lineup.

For all the talent on paper, the elephant in the room remains Caballero’s absence. A player who has delivered energy and production since day one in pinstripes is sitting during the most important series of September. Boone’s commitment to Volpe at short makes sense in the long-term, but with every game carrying postseason weight, the decision not to include Caballero there or anywhere else feels like a chess player keeping a knight in reserve while the board tightens.

Whether Caballero’s name shows up in the next lineup card may determine if the Yankees’ playoff push has one more gear — or if it stalls with a weapon still waiting on the bench.