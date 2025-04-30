Yankees suffer gut punch with star infielder’s oblique injury

The Yankees put together one of their best offensive performances of the season in Tuesday’s 15–3 win over Baltimore.

But the buzz inside the dugout vanished quickly when Jazz Chisholm pulled up gingerly after a hard slide into third base.

He had ripped a double down the line, showing flashes of the player the Yankees hoped he’d become this season.

However, as he rose from the dirt holding his side, everyone in the ballpark could sense something was wrong.

Chisholm walked off the field with a trainer and didn’t return, raising immediate fears of an oblique injury.

Mixed signals leave fans holding their breath

After the game, Chisholm remained calm, suggesting he wasn’t dealing with anything serious and just wanted to be cautious.

“I feel pretty good,” he said. “I’ve torn my oblique before, and I know this isn’t the same pain.”

He even noted he could cough without any discomfort, a key indicator in mild versus severe oblique injuries.

Still, manager Aaron Boone didn’t quite match Chisholm’s optimism when asked about the situation in his postgame availability.

“He’s definitely got something going on with the oblique,” Boone said. “He just told me, ‘I’m fine.’ We’ll see.”

The Yankees will likely run imaging tests and get a clearer picture before making any roster decisions in the coming days.

Production has been limited, but potential still shines through

So far this season, Chisholm has struggled to find consistent rhythm at the plate, hitting just .181 with a .714 OPS.

While his batting average remains low, his advanced metrics show he’s been barreling up pitches when he does connect.

Chisholm ranks in the 85th percentile in barrel rate, meaning the quality of his contact remains well above average.

The bigger problem lies in his swing-and-miss tendencies, ranking in the 6th percentile in whiff rate and striking out 31.5% of the time.

Still, his elite athleticism and glove at second base provide defensive value that can’t be easily replaced in this lineup.

A new hole could open in the infield

If Chisholm does miss extended time, the Yankees will be forced to lean on Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera.

Peraza has struggled to seize a permanent role at the big-league level despite multiple opportunities in recent seasons.

Cabrera offers versatility but lacks the pop and speed Chisholm brings when he’s locked in and healthy.

Veteran DJ LeMahieu is another option, but he’s currently dealing with a hip issue and recovering from a cortisone injection.

The hope is that LeMahieu can complete his rehab assignment without setbacks and help patch things temporarily if needed.

However, his offensive decline and recurring injuries raise questions about how much the Yankees can truly count on him.

An all-too-familiar dilemma

Chisholm’s injury might not be serious, but the Yankees know how quickly minor tweaks can become long-term setbacks.

With a championship-caliber roster and expectations to match, every injury threatens to throw off the infield chemistry and depth.

The front office is walking a tightrope — hoping for internal solutions but knowing reinforcements may eventually be necessary.

For now, the focus remains on Jazz’s recovery timeline and the dominoes it could tip inside an already fragile infield.

