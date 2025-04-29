Yankees 15, Orioles 3: Good news and bad news as offense regains its mojo

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Tuesday night at Camden Yards felt less like a ballgame and more like a Broadway showcase—only this time, the stars were in pinstripes and the stage was the batter’s box. The New York Yankees exploded for a 15-3 rout of the Baltimore Orioles, evening the series in thunderous fashion behind a 19-hit masterpiece that included ten extra-base hits and a cavalcade of home runs.

Setting the Tone with Fireworks

The Yankees didn’t waste time. In a jaw-dropping first inning, Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge, and Ben Rice went back-to-back-to-back like a heavyweight combo punch.

Make it back-to-back-to-back ?



Ben Rice Blast ? pic.twitter.com/QiRbMvSxlv — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 29, 2025

It was a statement of intent that the Orioles’ pitchers weren’t going to forget any time soon. The ball seemed to have wings, and the Yankees? They were simply launching missiles.

Rice, Rice, Baby

Rice’s rise has felt like watching a new star being born in real time. On Tuesday, he reminded everyone why he’s the toast of the Bronx.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

He hammered two long balls into the Baltimore night, continuing what’s turning into a fairy tale rookie campaign. His final line—3-for-5, four runs scored, two RBIs—doesn’t just look good, it sings.

With an OPS now sitting just a whisper shy of 1.000 (.998, to be exact), Rice is making even seasoned veterans look over their shoulders.

Sure, he’d cooled off lately, but this performance was the baseball equivalent of kicking down the door with a boom box on your shoulder.

Bellinger Blows Off the Dust

Cody Bellinger hadn’t just been in a slump—he’d practically been ghosting the season. Entering the game with a .574 OPS, he’d been the target of grumbling fans and doubters alike.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

But Tuesday night, he reached into his past and pulled out something closer to that 2019 MVP magic. A home run, a double, and three RBIs later, Bellinger raised his OPS to .644 and turned some jeers into tentative applause.

One game doesn’t erase a rough stretch, but it might just be the spark he’s been looking for.

Rodon Finds His Groove

Carlos Rodon’s early season struggles were less about stuff and more about polish. The arsenal was there, but it needed a little control—and fewer gopher balls.

Tuesday’s outing was another sign that he’s turning the corner. He went six innings, giving up just two runs and striking out seven, and even though one of those runs came via a solo homer, his ERA dropped to an impressive 3.43.

That’s a far cry from the 5.00+ mark he was lugging around not long ago.

It wasn’t dominant in the flashy sense, but it was sturdy, reliable—like a pitcher who’s remembered who he is.

Big Night, Bigger Implications

The Yankees didn’t just win—they delivered a reminder of what their lineup can look like at full throttle. Tuesday’s fireworks might not go off every night, but when they do, they light up the whole league.