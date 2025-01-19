Yankees sneakily stole a blockbuster trade right from underneath the Dodgers

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Yankees pulled off a blockbuster trade to solidify their bullpen, acquiring elite closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers in a deal that left the Dodgers stunned. While Los Angeles had been linked to Williams in the weeks leading up to the trade, the Yankees swooped in at the last moment, sending left-hander Nestor Cortes and promising second-base prospect Caleb Durbin to Milwaukee in exchange for the dominant reliever.

Williams himself admitted he was caught off guard by the move. “I kind of thought I’d be going to LA,” Williams said after the trade. “That’s what I was being told. The Yankees snuck in there under the table and got the deal done.”

A Proven Closer for the Bombers

Williams is not just a closer; he’s one of the best in the game. The 30-year-old right-hander turned in a solid 2024 campaign, finishing with a 1.25 ERA over 21.2 innings while striking out 15.78 batters per nine. He allowed only 0.42 home runs per nine and maintained an elite 92.6% left-on-base rate. His devastating changeup, which generated a .162 batting average against, remains a nightmare for hitters, and his ability to limit hard contact makes him the ultimate weapon in high-leverage situations.

The Yankees have struggled to find a consistent lockdown closer since the departure of Aroldis Chapman, but Williams brings a level of reliability and dominance that could finally stabilize the back end of the bullpen. Of course, they were saved by Luke Weaver’s heroics in 2024.

The Cost of Securing an Elite Arm

To acquire Williams, the Yankees had to part with one of their most beloved pitchers in Nestor Cortes. While Cortes battled injuries in 2024, he still managed to post a respectable 3.77 ERA over 174.1 innings (a career-high). Known for his crafty pitching style and ability to keep hitters off balance, Cortes had become a fan favorite in the Bronx.

In addition, the Yankees included Caleb Durbin, a rising prospect with a strong glove and developing bat. Durbin, who hit .289 with 12 home runs and 28 stolen bases in Double-A last season, projects as a versatile infielder with upside, making him an attractive asset for Milwaukee.

The Impact on the Yankees’ Future

With Williams locked in as the team’s closer, the Yankees now have a bullpen built to handle the pressure of October. The move also signals a win-now approach, as New York sacrificed valuable pieces to shore up its biggest weakness. By beating out the Dodgers for Williams, the Yankees not only filled a critical need but also landed one of the game’s most dominant relievers—a move that could make the difference in their quest for a championship.