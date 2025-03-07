Yankees still very unlikely to target third base upgrade via trade

Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are heading into the season with an unexpected problem at third base. DJ LeMahieu, their presumed starter, is dealing with a calf strain that, while not as severe as Luis Gil’s lat issue, still puts his Opening Day status in question.

This leaves the Yankees scrambling for solutions, and right now, the options aren’t exactly thrilling the fanbase.

The Internal Options: Cabrera or Peraza?

With LeMahieu sidelined, the Yankees are looking at Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza to fill the gap. Cabrera has flashed versatility but hasn’t cemented himself as a reliable everyday bat.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Peraza, on the other hand, has shown promise with his glove but remains an offensive question mark. Neither is a lock to hold down the fort, and in the Bronx, patience for underwhelming in-house options tends to wear thin quickly.

Trade Market Buzz: Could the Yankees Make a Move?

Given the underwhelming internal choices, speculation about a trade has been swirling. While there’s no concrete deal on the table, insiders have hinted that the Yankees could be active in the market.

One name that keeps surfacing—despite the likelihood being low—is St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Arenado Conundrum

Arenado’s name has been floating around trade rumors for months (even this week), yet he remains with the Cardinals. There’s a reason for that. The former MVP candidate still carries a hefty price tag—$52 million over the next three years. If he were a free agent making half of that, the Yankees would probably jump at the chance to add his Gold Glove defense and still-solid bat.

The problem? St. Louis doesn’t seem eager to eat enough of his salary to make a trade palatable. And with the Yankees flirting with the $301 million competitive balance tax threshold—often called the “Steve Cohen Tax”—taking on another big contract would come with massive financial penalties.

Does Arenado Still Move the Needle?

In his prime, Arenado was one of the best two-way third basemen in the game. Even now, he’d represent an upgrade for the Yankees. But he’s also 33 and showing signs of decline. His wRC+ (a key offensive metric) has dropped from 149 in 2022 to 106 in 2023, and down to 102 last year. That’s a concerning trend for a player making superstar money.

Would a change of scenery and a shot at a World Series rejuvenate him? Maybe. But Yankee Stadium isn’t exactly built for his skillset, and betting big on a declining veteran at this stage of his career is a dicey gamble. For now, the Yankees will have to decide whether rolling with Cabrera or Peraza is a temporary fix—or if they need to take a bigger swing.