Yankees still ‘pondering moves’ with infield a glaring need

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are addressing part of their infield puzzle by planning to move Jazz Chisholm back to second base, according to Jack Curry of the YES Network. While this decision optimizes Chisholm’s elite defensive range and natural fit at the keystone, it leaves the Yankees with a glaring need at third base. With no internal options capable of anchoring the hot corner for a championship-caliber team, the Yankees will likely need to explore external solutions.

Curry also stated on Thursday night, “I do think that they’re still pondering other moves…I’m sure they wouldn’t mind adding another infielder.”

Alec Bohm: A Trade Target with Upside

One intriguing option for the Yankees could be Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies have reportedly floated the idea of trading Bohm, who is under team control until 2027. The 27-year-old enjoyed a solid 2024 season, slashing .280/.342/.436 with 15 home runs, a 115 wRC+, and a 3.5 WAR.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Defensively, Bohm played 1096 innings at third base, where he posted zero defensive runs saved and four outs above average. While not an elite defender, he is steady at the position, with reliable hands and solid range. Bohm’s balanced offensive profile, which combines a high batting average with decent power, would bring consistency to the Yankees’ lineup. Acquiring Bohm would likely require a significant trade package, but his controllable years and skill set make him a compelling target.

Matt Vierling: A Versatile Option

Another potential trade candidate is Matt Vierling of the Detroit Tigers, who could become available if Detroit signs Alex Bregman to a long-term deal. Vierling, 28, played 144 games last season, hitting .257/.312/.423 with 16 home runs, 57 RBIs, and a 108 wRC+.

Defensively, Vierling played 639.1 innings at third base in 2024, recording -4 defensive runs saved and zero outs above average. While his defense at the position is slightly below average, his offensive production offers promise. Vierling’s versatility and ability to play multiple positions could make him a useful addition to the Yankees’ infield, though he doesn’t represent the type of star power typically associated with the hot corner in the Bronx.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Nolan Arenado: The Longshot Option

Nolan Arenado has long been on the rumor mill, but talks around the St. Louis Cardinals star have quieted. Arenado, an eight-time Gold Glove winner, would be an ideal fit for the Yankees’ infield defensively, but his offensive shortcomings are evident. However, acquiring Arenado would be difficult, especially with their desire to move Marcus Stroman and a potential deal.

The Yankees’ Need for a Third Base Upgrade

With Jazz Chisholm’s move to second base, the Yankees have solidified part of their infield but left themselves with a critical hole at third base. While internal options like DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera can provide temporary coverage, neither offers the long-term reliability or offensive production needed for a championship run.

The Yankees will need to get creative on the trade market, targeting players like Alec Bohm, Matt Vierling, or even a defensive stud like Nolan Arenado. Each option presents unique strengths and weaknesses, but the common thread is clear: the Yankees must address third base with a big bat to help off-set the loss of Juan Soto.