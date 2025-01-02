Yankees planning position shift for dynamic infielder

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Yankees are expected to shift Jazz Chisholm back to his natural position at second base, according to Jack Curry of the YES Network. This move comes after Chisholm spent the second half of the 2024 season primarily at third base following his acquisition from the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline. While his versatility allowed the Yankees to plug a hole at the hot corner, his elite defensive range makes him a far better fit at second base.

Chisholm’s Offensive Contributions in 2024

Chisholm, a 26-year-old left-handed hitter, was one of the Yankees’ most consistent contributors last season. Over 147 games, he slashed .256/.324/.436 with solid power and speed. His ability to hit for both average and power, combined with his athleticism on the basepaths, made him an integral part of the lineup.

While Chisholm’s offensive numbers were strong, his defensive profile at third base left room for improvement, which likely influenced the team’s decision to move him back to second.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Defensive Struggles at Third Base

At third base, Chisholm played 400.1 innings in 2024, recording seven errors with -2 defensive runs saved and six outs above average. While his athleticism allowed him to make some highlight-reel plays, the demands of third base didn’t fully align with his strengths. The errors and negative defensive metrics reflected a learning curve that hindered his overall impact in the field — but he got the hang of it toward the end of the season.

Elite Defensive Potential at Second Base

Chisholm’s return to second base should help the Yankees maximize his defensive value. Over his career, he has logged 1330.1 innings at the position, posting seven defensive runs saved and eight outs above average. His elite range allows him to cover more ground than most second basemen, making him a significant defensive asset.

The move not only puts Chisholm back in his comfort zone but also positions the Yankees to strengthen their infield defense as a whole. With his quick first step and ability to turn double plays with ease, Chisholm can anchor the middle infield and provide stability in one of the most demanding defensive positions.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Yankees Could Pursue an Upgrade at Third Base

With Chisholm shifting back to second base, the Yankees will likely explore upgrades at third base via the trade market. The team has made several moves to improve its roster this offseason, and addressing the hot corner could be the final piece of the puzzle.

The Yankees’ internal options at third base remain limited, and while players like Oswaldo Cabrera and DJ LeMahieu could fill the role in the short term, neither provides the consistency or upside needed for a team with championship aspirations. The trade market could offer a solution, and the Yankees have the prospect capital to pursue a high-caliber third baseman.