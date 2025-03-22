Yankees still looking for another bat but internal solution could win the job

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Spring training is baseball’s grand audition, a time when dreams are made—or just as quickly shattered. Players who spent the offseason grinding in silence arrive at camp hoping for a shot, whether with their current team or another squad watching from the wings. For the New York Yankees, this spring has brought both ends of the spectrum.

A Tough Cut and a Big Break

On Friday, the Yankees had to make a tough call, cutting first baseman Dominic Smith loose. It wasn’t about performance—his .857 OPS, three home runs, and 12 RBIs in Grapefruit League action made that clear. It was about fit. The Yankees already have left-handed slugger Ben Rice in the mix, leaving Smith as the odd man out. Instead of accepting a lesser role, he opted out, betting that his strong spring showing would earn him a contract elsewhere.

Meanwhile, right-hander Carlos Carrasco took the opposite path. Another minor league signing, Carrasco pitched well enough to break camp with the team, securing a coveted roster spot. One door closed for Smith, but for Carrasco, one swung wide open.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Need for a Right-Handed Bat

Smith’s departure leaves the Yankees with a bit of a dilemma. They need a right-handed hitter to balance their lineup and possibly platoon with Rice at designated hitter or to feature at other positions. GM Brian Cashman is on the lookout.

“I would be happier if we could add a right-handed bat,” Cashman admitted. One internal option? Pablo Reyes.

Brian Cashman said he would be "happier" if the Yankees could add a right-handed bat. He mentioned Pablo Reyes as a leading internal candidate to be on the bench. — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) March 22, 2025

Reyes, who can cover multiple positions in the infield and outfield, has impressed in camp, slashing .297/.426/.405 heading into Saturday’s action. But the 31-year-old veteran has a career 78 wRC+—not exactly the kind of firepower the Yankees are looking for. That said, he does bring one intriguing skill: he hits lefties well (105 wRC+), even if righties tend to give him fits (61 wRC+).

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Free Agency Could Shake Things Up

Cashman’s search for a right-handed bat isn’t just about DH. Depending on who they bring in, it could also shake up the third base situation. If the Yankees land a player who can cover both spots, it might change their lineup decisions in a big way.

Spring training is full of twists and turns, and the Yankees are navigating their fair share. While one player packs his bags in search of a new home, another gets his shot in pinstripes, and the front office keeps working the phones. The season hasn’t even started yet, but the chessboard is already shifting.