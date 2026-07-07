The Yankees still do not have a clean answer on Giancarlo Stanton, and at some point the calendar starts doing the talking for them.

Stanton remains out with a right calf strain, and he has not resumed outdoor running after a setback in June. Aaron Boone said the Yankees still expect him back this season, but the update was not exactly full of confidence. Treadmill work is progress, sure, but it is not close to game speed.

The frustrating part is that Stanton can still hit. His 2026 Statcast page has him at a 94.1 mph average exit velocity, a 44.3 percent hard-hit rate, a .316 wOBA, a .326 xwOBA, and an 18 percent barrel rate. The Yankees are not waiting on a finished bat. They are waiting on a body that keeps slowing the plan down.

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Yankees cannot build around a guess

Stanton was hitting .256 with three homers and 14 RBIs in 24 games when the calf injury put him on the injured list. Useful production, especially for a lineup that has spent too many nights looking thin.

The problem is not whether Stanton helps when he is active. Of course he does. The problem is whether the Yankees can enter the deadline acting like he is definitely walking back into a full DH role in time to fix anything.

I would not plan that way. Lower-body injuries have followed Stanton for years, and calf issues are brutal for a power hitter who needs to rotate, brace, and run just enough to stay playable. If he is not running outside in early July, the Yankees have to at least think about a deadline bat who can cover DH and corner-outfield work.

Giancarlo Stanton keeps pressure on Yankees deadline

The Yankees do not need to replace Stanton in spirit, because nobody is doing that. They need insurance.

Maybe he comes back, hits bombs, and makes this whole concern look overdone. The Yankees should welcome that and still avoid letting hope make the roster decision for them. If the market gives them a reasonably priced bat, Stanton’s timeline should push them toward a call.