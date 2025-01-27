Yankees still have interest in extending bullpen playoff hero

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

The Yankees are reportedly still interested in bringing back veteran left-handed reliever Tim Hill, according to Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated. After a productive stint with the Yankees in 2024, Hill remains an intriguing option on the market for teams seeking a lefty specialist. For a team looking to bolster its bullpen and maintain depth, Hill fits the bill as a reliable, experienced arm.

In 2024, Hill tossed 67 innings, recording a 3.36 ERA with 41.6 strikeouts per nine, 2.55 walks per nine, and a 68.2% ground ball rate. His ability to induce weak contact and keep hitters off balance made him an asset during the Yankees’ postseason run, where he excelled in high-leverage moments.

Why Hill Makes Sense

The Yankees currently lack a dependable left-handed bullpen option, which makes Hill an even more attractive target. His ability to limit damage against left-handed batters is particularly valuable. Last season, Hill held lefties to a .211 batting average and kept his opponents’ hard-hit rate in check. His sinker-slider combination remains his bread and butter, with the sinker generating ground balls and the slider serving as his put-away pitch.

Hill’s skill set is mainly designed to take advantage of lefties. His durability and consistency have been highlights of his career, even as he enters his age-35 season. The Yankees saw firsthand how crucial Hill can be during their playoff run, as he stepped up in critical situations and handled the pressure with ease.

Hill logged a 1.08 ERA over 8.1 innings this past post-season.

Affordable and Effective

Bringing back Hill would be a cost-effective move for the Yankees, especially as they try to stay under certain luxury tax thresholds. Unlike splashier bullpen signings, Hill offers good upside without a massive financial commitment. He may not be the flashiest name available.

The Yankees’ Bullpen Strategy

The Yankees have shown a knack for piecing together elite bullpens with a mix of veterans and young arms. Adding Hill back into the fold would align perfectly with their strategy, providing a dependable southpaw who complements their already strong right-handed relief options. As general manager Brian Cashman continues to weigh his options, Hill’s name is one that keeps resurfacing for good reason.

If Hill returns to the Bronx, the Yankees could solidify a critical part of their bullpen puzzle, ensuring they have the versatility and depth needed to navigate the grind of a full season and the pressures of October baseball.