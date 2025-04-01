Yankees stick to their guns with electric lineup vs. Diamondbacks

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That old adage rings especially true for the New York Yankees, who have stormed into the 2025 season with an explosive start. Three games in, three wins on the board, and 36 runs scored against a quality opponent like the Milwaukee Brewers—changing things now would be like swapping out a winning lottery ticket.

Riding the Hot Bats

On Tuesday, the Yankees will test their red-hot offense against another National League heavyweight, the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Rather than overthink things, manager Aaron Boone is rolling out the same lineup that terrorized Milwaukee pitching, including a 12-run outburst in Sunday’s sweep-clincher.

Leading the charge once again is first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, whose bat has been practically glowing from the heat. Behind him, Aaron Judge—New York’s titan of power—takes his usual spot at No. 2. Cody Bellinger sits comfortably in the three-hole, while Jazz Chisholm Jr., fresh off a two-homer, five-RBI performance, continues his role as the cleanup hitter.

A New Generation Making Noise

After Chisholm, the Yankees’ lineup doesn’t exactly offer pitchers any breathing room. Anthony Volpe, looking every bit the franchise shortstop, is slotted in fifth, followed by Austin Wells, Jasson Dominguez, Ben Rice, and Oswaldo Cabrera.

A few months ago, skeptics might have dismissed this group as unproven. Now, they’re rewriting that narrative with every thunderous swing. Their offseason work is paying off, and suddenly, this isn’t just a lineup—it’s a juggernaut.

Sticking with a Winning Formula

The Yankees’ lineup strategy was initially designed to be flexible—Wells would lead off against right-handers, and Goldschmidt would get the nod against lefties. But after Goldy thrived atop the order against righty Aaron Civale on Sunday, Boone has no intention of disrupting the rhythm. Even with righty Corbin Burnes, a former Cy Young winner, taking the mound for Arizona, Goldschmidt remains at the top.

Boone’s logic is simple: don’t overcomplicate success. The Yankees have found a groove, and if they keep this up, the only thing they’ll need to fix is where to put all the broken franchise records.