Yankees stash high strikeout pitcher from Rays in latest waiver claim

If you’re a pitcher seeking to recover from injury, joining the New York Yankees might be the best place to land.

The Yankees have invested heavily in acquiring injury-prone players, aiming to extract value, and their latest acquisition is Nick Burdi. The team also claimed Colby White off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays and assigned him to Double-A Somerset.

Yankees Claim Colby White from Rays

White, a 25-year-old pitcher, has faced several injuries in recent years, including a broken elbow bone and Tommy John surgery. Despite these setbacks, he has a reputation for generating strikeouts.

In 2023, he posted 10.45 strikeouts per nine innings with Tampa’s Complex team and 11.74 in 7.2 innings for their Triple-A affiliate. His 17.61 ERA in Triple-A this season reflects his struggles after returning from injury.

The Yankees value White’s fastball (rated as a 70-grade pitch) and slider (50/55-grade), especially since FanGraphs ranked him as Tampa Bay’s 14th-best prospect last season.

Though reaching the major leagues with the Yankees will require significant progress and overcoming past injuries, it’s worthwhile to stash a pitcher with promising stuff and potential to rebound after a year of rehabilitation.