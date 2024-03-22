Yankees stash bullpen arm in Triple-A as more roster cuts roll in

Roy Dabner for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Yankees still have a few more roster cuts to make ahead of the 2024 regular season starting next week. They have been thinning out their bullpen over the past few weeks, electing to reassign 27-year-old Clayton Andrews to Triple-A on Friday afternoon.

Andrews was recently acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers this off-season after tossing 3.1 innings at the MLB level last year. That was his debut after tossing 57 innings with Milwaukee’s Triple-A affiliate, where he had a 2.53 ERA, 11.68 strikeouts per nine, an 81% left-on-base rate, and a 45.7% ground ball rate.

The Yankees Will Stash Clayton Andrews For a Rainy Day

The Bombers gave him a few innings of work this spring training, but he didn’t make the most of the opportunities. He had a 9.53 ERA over 5.2 innings, but he did generate a 56.3% ground ball rate.

Andrews is one of the shortest pitchers in baseball, standing at 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds. Considering he has two minor options, the Yankees are exercising those to keep a healthy stash of relief arms available in case of emergency.

Having traded away a significant amount of arms this off-season to acquire players like Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo, they made a few moves to reinforce their depth, and Andrews is part of that crop of players.