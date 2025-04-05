Yankees’ starter dominates in rehab assignment as reinforcements near

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees‘ 2025 season has kicked off like a plane trying to take off with half its engines—underpowered and slightly chaotic, particularly when it comes to their starting rotation.

With three key starters out, the team has been forced to piece together innings like a jigsaw puzzle missing a few corner pieces.

A Rotation in Ruins

Gerrit Cole, the staff ace and reliable workhorse, won’t be returning this year. That’s a blow that would rattle any team, like losing the anchor off a ship just as a storm is rolling in. Luis Gil is on the mend with a lat strain and could return by June, but until then, it’s a waiting game.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Clarke Schmidt, meanwhile, had dealt with shoulder discomfort in spring training—never a phrase you want to hear in March—but unlike the others, he’s trending upward.

Schmidt Lights It Up in Somerset

This weekend, Schmidt gave Yankees fans something they haven’t had much of lately: optimism. Pitching for Double-A Somerset in his first rehab appearance, Schmidt was electric.

His line: three innings, one hit (a sharp double), seven strikeouts, one walk. He threw 46 pitches, 32 of them strikes, and forced 11 swings and misses. That’s not just good—that’s “where has this guy been all my life?” good.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Greg Johnson, who covers the Somerset Patriots, noted that Schmidt’s sweeper was especially nasty, and his sinker reached 96 mph in the first inning. That’s the kind of stuff that plays in any ballpark, against any lineup.

Eyes on the Next Step

Schmidt is expected to make at least one more rehab start, likely with Triple-A Scranton. That outing will help determine where he is with his pitch count and overall readiness. The Yankees are understandably cautious here—no one wants to rush a shoulder back only to lose it again.

Still, the signs are there. Schmidt looked like a pitcher in midseason form, not someone coming off a spring setback. With a sharp arsenal and command already dialed in, he could rejoin the Yankees before the month wraps up.

A Shot in the Arm for the Yankees

Schmidt’s return would be more than just another arm—it could stabilize a rotation that’s been holding together with duct tape and crossed fingers. In abbreviated action last year, he posted a stellar 2.85 ERA.

With one more tune-up start ahead, the Yankees are hoping this promising return stays on track. Schmidt may not be the cavalry, but right now, he’s the best news the rotation has had in weeks.