Yankees’ stars are begging generational slugger to stay in New York: ‘$700 million! Final offer’

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Yankees have every reason to extend superstar slugger Juan Soto with a record-breaking contract. Whether it’s $500 million or $700 million, Soto’s postseason performance has been nothing short of historic, bringing a level of excellence the Yankees haven’t seen in decades. Alongside Giancarlo Stanton, who earned the ALCS MVP award, Soto is putting together one of the most remarkable playoff runs in recent memory.

Soto’s Heroics in the ALCS

On Saturday night, Soto delivered a pivotal moment with a three-run home run in the 10th inning, capping off one of the most impressive at-bats in recent postseason history. Soto patiently fought off pitches, waiting for a fastball, and when he got one high and outside, he crushed it over the centerfield wall.

Soto’s future contract will be massive, but he’s earned every penny, leading the Yankees to their first World Series appearance in over a decade. In nine playoff games and 41 plate appearances, Soto has hit .333/.439/.667 with three home runs, eight RBIs, and a staggering 202 wRC+. That means he has been 102% better than the average postseason hitter, solidifying his status as one of the game’s top offensive players at just 25 years old.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

The Future: Soto’s Contract and Potential Suitors

Whether he stays with the Yankees or moves to the New York Mets, Soto is poised to sign a contract that will astonish baseball fans. Though not a two-way player like Shohei Ohtani, Soto has the ability to change the course of a series in an instant. After Saturday’s victory, Stanton made it clear that he wants Soto to remain in the Bronx long-term.

“We need him to stay. He’s going to stay. We need to bring it home, and then we’ll bring him home also,” Stanton said.

Soto has already built a strong connection with New York’s Dominican fan base and expressed his appreciation for the city, but business will ultimately dictate his future. His agent, Scott Boras, is undoubtedly preparing for what could be one of the biggest contracts in baseball history, and the Yankees are expected to make Soto’s extension a top priority this offseason.

Jazz Chisholm chimed in after the ALCS series in as well: “I think we should re-sign Soto! $700 million! Final offer.”

Yankees’ Payroll and Contract Flexibility

The Yankees have the financial resources to make a long-term deal with Soto happen, especially with several significant contracts set to expire. Players like Clay Holmes, Anthony Rizzo, and Gleyber Torres could come off the books, creating room for Soto’s expected $55 million per season salary—a $24 million increase from his current pay. Letting Rizzo go, for example, could cover much of that difference, making the deal feasible from a financial perspective.

Additionally, the Yankees have several young, cost-efficient players rising through the ranks. Anthony Volpe remains pre-arbitration, Austin Wells is in his first year, and Jazz Chisholm won’t be a free agent until 2027. This gives the Yankees the flexibility to allocate funds toward Soto while keeping a strong core of young talent.

The Future at Second Base: Torres or Durbin?

One of the big decisions facing the Yankees is whether to extend Gleyber Torres or move in a different direction. Torres had a fantastic second half of the season and has been one of the Yankees’ most reliable offensive players in the postseason. He has certainly earned consideration for a long-term extension. However, to secure Soto’s future, the Yankees may have to part ways with Torres, a tough but necessary sacrifice.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

The team could turn to one of their promising prospects, such as Caleb Durbin, to fill the void at second base. Durbin, 24, played 82 games at Triple-A this season, hitting .287/.396/.471 with 10 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 29 stolen bases. His impressive 9.9% strikeout rate showcases his plate discipline, making him a potential future starter for the Yankees.

As the Yankees prepare for the World Series, the focus on Juan Soto’s future will only intensify. While Soto’s extension is expected to be massive, the Yankees are in a strong position to retain him without compromising the team’s long-term success. However, difficult decisions lie ahead, particularly with Gleyber Torres, as the Yankees navigate the balance between keeping their young core intact and locking in a generational talent like Soto.