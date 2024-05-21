Yankees star slugger’s numbers are skyrocketing after snapping out of cold streak

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees superstar slugger Aaron Judge won the American League Player of the Week award for the week of May 14 thanks to his skyrocketed numbers.

The MLB announced the news on X on Monday:

Aaron Judge: 3 HR, 5 RBI, 5 2B, .500/.630/1.200

Luis Matos: 2 HR, 16 RBI, .385/.385/.731



Yankees: Aaron Judge won AL Player of the Week off of best slugging stretch of the year

Judge’s three home runs last week is tied for the most he’s hit in any six-game stretch of the season thus far. He also earned at least one hit at the plate in each game, led by his four hits in the Yankees’ 4-0 win over the Minnesota Twins on May 15.

The former 2022 AL MVP led the Yankees to an undefeated 6-0 record last week. He’s added to his gripping output for the month of May.

Judge is a strong candidate for AL Player of the Month

Judge could very well add an AL Player of the Month to his resume on the young 2024 season in a couple of weeks thanks to the seven home runs, 17 runs and 14 RBI’s along with the .393/.526/.902 slash line he’s put up in May.

The Yankees have every reason to be thrilled with Judge’s play after he struggled mightily to begin the year. From Opening Day until their final game in April, the Fresno State product hit .207/.340/.414 despite showing power with six home runs. Fortunately for New York, he’s come out of his slump while fellow MVP candidate Juan Soto continues to hit at a blistering rate for average, which has contributed to their immense success.

Judge followed up his Player of the Week honors with a double and a single in the Yankees’ 5-4 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Monday. He will look to keep it up and get the Bronx Bombers back in the win column against the Mariners in the second game of their four-game series on Tuesday night.