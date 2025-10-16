Yankees star sluggers not expected to need offseason surgery

The New York Yankees’ offseason has barely begun, and already the injury clouds are gathering over the Bronx. Anthony Volpe’s shoulder surgery and Carlos Rodón’s recent operation have cast doubt on their readiness for Opening Day. Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt remain long-term absentees, leaving the Yankees to stare down a 2026 season that’s already looking like a test of depth and patience.

But amid the uncertainty, the Bronx Bombers finally caught a break — and it’s a big one.

Both Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, who battled through nagging elbow injuries throughout 2025, will reportedly avoid surgery this winter. In a landscape littered with bad health news, that feels like a small victory wrapped in a sigh of relief.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Judge’s Elbow Scare Ends with Good News

Aaron Judge’s season was nothing short of Herculean. Despite dealing with a flexor strain in his right elbow since mid-July, the Yankees’ captain refused to slow down. He didn’t just play — he dominated. Judge hit 53 home runs, captured the batting title, and posted an absurd 204 wRC+, putting him in prime position to win his third AL MVP award.

According to manager Aaron Boone, Judge won’t require surgery. “He’ll rest and rehab,” Boone told reporters, confirming that the slugger is expected to open 2026 as the team’s right fielder. That update, shared by MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, sparked a wave of relief across Yankees Nation.

Aaron Judge will not need surgery, Aaron Boone said. “He’ll take some time off and continue to do strengthening things and rehab stuff.” — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) October 16, 2025

For Judge, avoiding the knife is as crucial as any win column stat. The Yankees’ captain has become the club’s heartbeat — a player whose leadership and consistency anchor the entire roster. Losing him for even part of next season would’ve sent shockwaves through the organization. Instead, Judge will get the chance to heal naturally and return refreshed, which could make all the difference for a club already reeling from medical setbacks.

Stanton’s Setback Finally Eases

Giancarlo Stanton’s year was another rollercoaster — one that started late and nearly derailed before it began. Torn elbow ligaments forced the veteran slugger to delay his season debut, and even after multiple cortisone shots, pain remained a constant companion. Yet when he did play, he reminded everyone that his bat still carries thunder.

In just 77 games, Stanton hit 24 home runs with a 158 wRC+, showing flashes of the fearsome power that once made him the National League MVP. Now, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, Stanton also won’t need offseason surgery. That decision gives both player and team a rare stretch of stability after several years defined by physical setbacks.

No expected procedure for Giancarlo Stanton. #Yankees — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) October 16, 2025

For Stanton, who has endured more than his share of frustrating stops and starts, this offseason offers something he hasn’t had in years — a clean slate. If he can carry that into spring training, the Yankees might finally get the middle-of-the-order production they’ve been envisioning since pairing him with Judge back in 2018.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

A Rare Offseason Win for a Bruised Team

Given the Yankees’ recent injury history, hearing “no surgery required” twice in one day feels almost like a luxury. In a season where everything that could go wrong often did, this bit of medical fortune is a reminder that not every setback ends in an operating room.

The Yankees are still staring at a challenging road ahead — Volpe’s rehab, Rodón’s recovery, and an uncertain rotation picture loom large — but Judge and Stanton’s clean bills of health provide a badly needed silver lining. It’s like watching storm clouds part just long enough to catch a glimpse of sunlight over Yankee Stadium.

If both sluggers can stay on the field, the Yankees’ lineup instantly looks different. Judge’s overall excellence and Stanton’s power still make them one of the most feared duos in baseball when healthy — a fact that, for once, may not need an asterisk next to it.

For now, the Yankees can exhale. Amid the noise and the injuries and the endless rehab reports, they finally got two pieces of news worth celebrating — and in the Bronx, that’s been hard to come by.