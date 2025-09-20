Yankees’ star slugger hits massive milestone with 450th career home run

In the first inning of the game, Giancarlo Stanton deposited a two-out, three-run home run to give the Yankees an early lead over the Orioles.

Not only is it significant as it dramatically changes an inning that began with two outs, but also because Stanton delivered the 450th home run of his illustrous career.

He surpasses Hall of famers Jeff Bagwell and Vladimir Guerrero Sr. on the all-time home run list, and it continues to strengthen a late-career surge into the Hall of Fame.

It also gives him the 21st home run of the season, hitting over 20 home runs in a season for the fifth-consecutive season dating back to 2021.

Giancarlo Stanton Delivers Early and Historic Blast For the Yankees

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The chase for 500 home runs continues for Giancarlo Stanton, and there was a point in time where that number looked more like a fantasy than a real possibility.

He posted a negative Wins Above Replacement in his age-33 season, which given his injury history would indicate that we were looking at the final stages of his career.

Instead, Stanton has had his best offensive season with the Yankees to date on a per rate basis, and he’s already at the 450 career mark.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With two more years on his contract before the Yankees will decide on whether they use the 2028 club option or not, Stanton will have ample time to get to that 500 career mark.

It could propel the right-handed slugger into the Hall of Fame, as the 500 HR mark has served as an almost automatic trip to Cooperstown.

The exceptions are known PED users, who have been unofficially barred from the Hall of Fame regardless of how remarkable they performed in their careers.

New York hopes to continue racking up wins as they look to punch their ticket to the postseason, holding a two-game advantage for the top Wild Card spot in the American League.