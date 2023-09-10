Yankees’ star prospect scratched from lineup with elbow injury

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees received a disheartening blow on Sunday when star prospect Jasson Dominguez was scratched from the series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers due to right elbow inflammation. Dominguez was in the original lineup but was pulled around 15 minutes before the first pitch. In his stead, utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa took over, batting fifth and manning center field.

Dominguez’s Brief But Bright MLB Journey So Far

Since his call-up on September 1, Dominguez has already been making waves in the league. He has played in every game since his arrival and has quickly shown signs of serious star potential. In his first 31 at-bats with the Yankees, Dominguez has posted a .258 batting average, accompanied by four home runs and seven RBIs. These impressive numbers sum up to a .980 OPS, a performance that has undoubtedly caught everyone’s attention.

Impact on the Yankees’ Future Plans

This season hasn’t exactly been a banner year for the Yankees, who are now heavily relying on their up-and-coming talent. The hope is that Dominguez’s elbow issue won’t keep him sidelined for an extended period. The team is keen on his continued development at the major league level, especially since he’s a strong contender for a spot on next year’s Opening Day roster.

Awaiting Further Details on Dominguez’s Injury

The team has yet to release detailed information concerning the severity of Dominguez’s elbow inflammation. Given his importance for both the current season and the Yankees’ future plans, updates on his condition are eagerly awaited.

Keep an eye out for more news as it becomes available, and let’s hope this rising star gets back on the field soon.

Follow this writer on X/Twitter: @DylanBacker_