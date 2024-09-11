Yankees star pitcher named finalist for Roberto Clemente Award

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees star pitcher Marcus Stroman was selected as the franchise’s nominee for the 2024 Roberto Clemente Award, one of the MLB’s most prestigious end-of-season awards.

According to the MLB, “The award is given annually to a player who demonstrates the values Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente displayed in his commitment to community and understanding the value of helping others.” Thus, as is customary every September, one finalist from each team was selected and Stroman got the nod for the Bronx Bombers. Brian Murphy, Jason Foster, and Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru of MLB.com outlined the reason for the New York native getting recognized for his efforts off of the field:

“In 2018, Stroman founded the Height Doesn’t Measure Heart Foundation, which aims to create opportunities for in-need youth to rise above their circumstances. To date, the foundation has served nearly 1,000 youth and provided 300,000 meals. It also launched a scholarship program earlier this year that awarded a $25,000 scholarship to two Bronx high school seniors. A native of Medford, N.Y., Stroman has partnered with the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, DREAM Charter Schools, the YMCA, the NYPD and other groups to emphasize to students the importance of work ethic, mental health and education,” the panel laid out.

Stroman’s foundation stems from the many naysayers who shot down the chances that he could ever play in the MLB due to his height. The 5-8 righty has risen above those detractors and has done his due diligence to try and make an impact in ways that have been meaningful for him and those he’s touched.

Most recently, the 33-year-old Yankees star hosted the Little League Raiders Baseball Inc. at a Yankees game in August. He spoke with their youth about “baseball, education, and overcoming challenges,” and gave them signed t-shirts, as the HDMH Foundation shared on Instagram on Monday.

His foundation has also partnered with Frank’s Deli in New York to give a portion of their “PaStroman Egg and Cheese” promotional sandwich to his foundation’s efforts, which will be pushed at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

Given the legwork that Stroman has put in throughout 2024 and with his recent initiatives, it is fitting that he has received recognition for the Roberto Clemente Award. Whether he wins or loses, he’s scored a victory on his own terms, as his efforts and sentiments reflect. The winner will be announced during the 2024 World Series this fall. Stroman can become the second straight Yankees player to win after New York’s superstar slugger Aaron Judge took home honors in 2023.