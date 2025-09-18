Yankees’ star outfielder went from ghost to most in the blink of an eye

The New York Yankees needed a spark after being humbled by the Minnesota Twins earlier this week, and they found it in Trent Grisham. On Wednesday night, the 28-year-old outfielder reminded everyone why he has become such an important piece in their playoff push, launching two home runs and driving in four runs to fuel a 10-5 win.

For a Yankees team trying to regain momentum before a critical showdown with the Baltimore Orioles, Grisham’s timing couldn’t have been better.

A season unlike any other

On the year, Grisham is hitting .240/.348/.477 with an .825 OPS and a career-high 33 home runs. The numbers alone would make this season stand out, but the context makes it even more intriguing—he’s doing it all in a contract year.

Baseball history is filled with players who turned in career-best performances when free agency loomed, and Grisham may be the latest example. His advanced metrics back up the surge: he ranks in the 99th percentile in chase rate, rarely offering at pitches outside the zone, and his power metrics place him among the league’s elite sluggers.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Breaking out of a slump

Wednesday’s fireworks came at a time when Grisham desperately needed a breakout game. Entering the contest, he was hitting just .196 in September, struggling to string together consistent at-bats. Still, his raw power has remained a constant.

His two-homer performance showcased that ability. He belted a solo shot in the third inning before unloading a three-run blast in the fourth, giving the Yankees a 6–2 cushion that proved decisive. Remarkably, 16 of his most recent homers have come without a single double or triple mixed in—an almost absurd streak that highlights just how singularly focused his swing has become on clearing fences.

It’s the kind of stat that makes you pause. Most hitters mix in gappers and liners, but Grisham has turned into an all-or-nothing threat, and right now, the “all” is carrying weight.

Defensive questions linger

While Grisham’s bat has stolen the spotlight, his glove hasn’t kept pace. Defensively, he’s posted -1 outs above average and -10 defensive runs saved this season, numbers that mark a clear dip from his Gold Glove days in San Diego. Once considered one of the league’s premier defensive center fielders, Grisham has regressed in the field, and that decline will almost certainly shape how front offices evaluate him in free agency.

Still, when a player is providing 30-plus homers and carrying stretches of an offense, defensive shortcomings are easier to overlook. For the Yankees, his power has masked those gaps and allowed them to slot him into the middle of the order with confidence.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

What free agency holds

The looming question now is what kind of deal Grisham will command this winter. Teams may view his breakout as a contract-year anomaly, especially given his track record of inconsistency at the plate. On the other hand, the value of a disciplined, left-handed slugger in today’s game is undeniable.

Even if the defensive metrics cap his ceiling, a team seeking power and patience in the outfield will pay. Whether that team is the Yankees or another suitor remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Grisham’s bat is rewriting his reputation at the perfect time.