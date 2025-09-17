Yankees 10, Twins 5: Good news and bad news following series-clinching victory

The New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night, 10-5, at Target Field, securing a series win. The Bombers’ lineup flashed every dimension of its offensive arsenal, from power to speed, while the bullpen redeemed itself after a rough outing the night before.

It was the team’s 85th win of the season, and while the Blue Jays’ loss to the Tampa Bay Rays helped the Yankees trim Toronto’s AL East lead to four games, a division title still feels like a long shot. The top AL Wild Card spot, however, is firmly in New York’s hands — and nights like this make it easy to see why.

The Big Sleep wakes up in a big way

Trent Grisham had been drifting through a quiet stretch at the plate, but on Wednesday, the man nicknamed “The Big Sleep” snapped awake with a vengeance. He hammered two towering home runs, each arriving like a bolt of caffeine on a drowsy night.

His first blast tied the game at 2-2 in the third inning, erasing Minnesota’s early momentum. The second — a three-run shot that turned a 3-2 nail-biter into a 6-2 Yankees lead — flipped the win probability chart like a table being overturned.

For a player heading into free agency, Grisham’s .825 OPS is starting to look mighty appealing. After weeks of fading into the background, he became the centerpiece of a crucial win, and he couldn’t have picked a better time for his resurgence.

Judge sets the tone while Bellinger adds insurance

While Grisham stole the headlines, Aaron Judge quietly orchestrated the offense with trademark poise. The captain reached base four times, collecting three hits (including a double) and drawing a walk, constantly pressuring the Twins’ pitchers.

Cody Bellinger provided the knockout blow, belting his 29th home run of the year to give New York some breathing room in the later innings. On a night when the lineup needed to cover for shaky starting pitching, the stars and role players blended perfectly — a lineup operating like a well-rehearsed orchestra, each section striking at just the right time.

Bullpen redeems itself after Gil falters

One night earlier, the Yankees’ bullpen nearly let a win slip away after Cam Schlittler’s early collapse, coughing up five runs in chaotic fashion. That memory lingered when Luis Gil started wobbling in the fifth inning on Wednesday.

Gil finished with five runs allowed (four earned) in just 4.2 innings, surrendering nine hits and two walks. His usually electric fastball lacked bite, generating only two strikeouts, and a botched pickoff attempt compounded the damage.

But this time, the bullpen answered the call. Fernando Cruz, Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, and Camilo Doval combined for 4.1 scoreless innings, locking down Minnesota’s lineup. Weaver and Doval, both recently struggling, looked revitalized as they slammed the door, transforming a potential disaster into a smooth finish.

Yankees’ speed turns singles into chaos

If Wednesday proved anything, it’s that the Yankees are no longer a station-to-station slugging team. They’ve added chaos to their toolbox — and it’s paying off.

Aaron Judge swiped his 12th base of the year, Jasson Dominguez stole two to reach 23, and Jose Caballero snagged his 48th of the season (14th with New York). Each steal ratcheted up the pressure on Minnesota’s pitchers and tilted the odds toward run production.

The Yankees can now beat opponents with sheer power or by slicing them apart on the bases — like a heavyweight who’s also learned to dance. It’s a dangerous new dimension, and it was on full display as New York walked out of Target Field with yet another series win.