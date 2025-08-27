Yankees’ star outfielder just priced himself out of a possible extension

The New York Yankees have struggled with inconsistency this season, but Trent Grisham has emerged as a steadying force.

What began as a year where he was merely the fourth outfield option has transformed into his best professional campaign yet.

A career year at the perfect time

Grisham, 28, entered 2025 on a one-year, $5 million deal, avoiding his final year of arbitration.

So far, he’s delivered career-best numbers, hitting .250/.354/.469 with 25 home runs and 50 RBIs while sharpening his overall approach.

His strikeout rate has dropped to 21.3%, the lowest of his career, while his 13.2% walk rate highlights his plate discipline.

In fact, Grisham ranks in the 100th percentile in chase rate, showing incredible patience in an era of free-swinging hitters.

His ability to avoid chasing has allowed him to wait for hittable pitches and maximize his power to right field.

The power of selectivity

Every swing from Grisham seems more calculated, almost as if he’s dictating the at-bat instead of reacting to pitchers.

His ability to force pitchers into the strike zone has been a nightmare for opponents, especially when his timing is right.

Jazz Chisholm put it best when speaking about Grisham’s approach, praising his patience and clutch impact atop the order.

“He’s resilient,” Chisholm said. “He doesn’t really chase. He forces pitchers to throw strikes before attacking—exactly what a leadoff guy should do.”

Clutch performer when the Yankees needed it

Beyond the raw numbers, Grisham has delivered in critical spots, often stepping up when the Yankees needed a spark.

Whether it’s a timely home run or simply working a long at-bat to set the tone, his presence has been invaluable — especially at leadoff.

It’s the type of season that reminds fans how baseball often rewards grinders who find their stride at the perfect time.

Think of him as the unexpected supporting actor who suddenly steals every scene, forcing you to reconsider his value entirely.

Future with the Yankees in question

As productive as Grisham has been, his strong performance might actually make him too expensive for a Yankees reunion.

With free agency looming, he’s likely to command more than the Yankees are willing to pay for a depth outfielder.

New York has bigger roster priorities, including potential pursuits of star names like Kyle Tucker to pair with Aaron Judge.

Grisham’s breakout, while invaluable this season, could simply be a one-year performance the Yankees enjoy before moving on.

Grisham’s mindset in a contract year

Despite speculation about his next deal, Grisham insists he’s focused solely on helping the Yankees right now.

“I’m doing everything I can to stay present with the team and continue the good year,” he told the Daily News.

“I’d be lying if I said free agency hasn’t crossed my mind, but I try to stay in the present.”

It’s a veteran’s perspective—acknowledging the future while understanding his value only grows if he delivers in the now.

A season to remember, regardless of outcome

Grisham may not be a Yankee beyond this season, but he’s made himself impossible to overlook in 2025.

For a player once pegged as a fourth outfielder, he’s forced his way into relevance and possibly priced himself into a payday.

Whether the Yankees keep him or let him walk, his ability to stay patient, disciplined, and clutch has defined his season.



