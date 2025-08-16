Yankees’ star infielder feels team is clicking again: ‘The energy’s starting to come back’

The New York Yankees desperately needed a spark, and this week, Jazz Chisholm Jr. may have provided exactly that.

Before Monday, the Yankees were sinking fast, plagued by lifeless offense, unreliable starters, and a bullpen that couldn’t close games.

Seven losses in nine contests before this week had erased their Wild Card cushion, leaving New York on the edge of postseason collapse.

The mood felt tense, with fans and media doubting whether this roster had the fight to turn things around.

But baseball has a way of flipping scripts quickly, and this week offered a reminder of that unpredictable nature.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

A Needed Turnaround

The Yankees took two of three from the Minnesota Twins, grinding out wins they might have fumbled just days earlier.

Then came Friday’s 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals, a game where New York finally held its nerve late.

Wins weren’t flawless, but they carried a different energy—one fueled by contributions across the roster.

Star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. put it best after Friday’s triumph, his words echoing through the clubhouse.

“I feel like we’re starting to click as a team,” Chisholm told Erik Boland, visibly energized by the night’s victory.

He added that the “energy’s starting to come back,” a phrase that resonated with Yankee fans long starved of joy.

Chisholm Steps Up

Chisholm didn’t just talk—he set the tone with his bat, smashing a two-run blast in the first inning.

That early shot gave the Yankees a 3-0 cushion, allowing the team to play from ahead, something rarely seen lately.

His swagger and explosiveness brought urgency, much like plugging electricity into a machine that had been running low.

Chisholm’s blast felt like a timely infusion, blending star power with the hunger of a player still proving himself.

The Yankees don’t just need talent—they need personality, someone unafraid to seize the moment and rally teammates.

Chisholm provided exactly that, helping to inject belief where doubt had been festering for weeks.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

A Team Still in Progress

Luis Gil delivered five strong innings on Friday before tiring in the sixth, showcasing flashes of his electric potential.

The bullpen still wavered, as Camilo Doval flirted with disaster, but unlike previous weeks, New York survived the scare.

These were the exact types of games the Yankees kept losing earlier—contests defined by late-inning mistakes and missed chances.

Instead, they bent but did not break, grinding out the kind of win playoff-caliber clubs consistently manage.

The flaws remain visible, from wild pitches to defensive miscues, but survival often counts just as much as dominance.

What Comes Next

The Yankees know they’re capable of more than simply clinging to a Wild Card berth as an afterthought.

This roster has the star power and depth to be far more dangerous if execution finally matches the talent.

If the offense continues clicking and the bullpen tightens up, New York’s ceiling rises significantly heading into September.

Chisholm’s leadership could be the missing piece, the emotional spark that turns a stagnant team into a relentless contender.

Baseball seasons are marathons, and momentum often works like a wave—the Yankees must now ride this one forward daily.

For the first time in weeks, the Yankees are breathing again, and Chisholm is at the heart of it.

