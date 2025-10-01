Yankees’ star infielder clearly frustrated over benching

The New York Yankees dropped Game 1 of the Wild Card to the Boston Red Sox, 3–1, in a frustrating night where their offense never found its footing. The Bronx crowd was restless, the bats were cold, and perhaps the biggest talking point came not from the game itself, but from who wasn’t in the lineup.

Star infielder Jazz Chisholm, who put together a 30–30 season, watched the game from the dugout until the very end. For a player who thrives on energy and explosiveness, being sidelined in the postseason was as painful as any strikeout.

Why Boone kept Jazz out

Manager Aaron Boone leaned heavily on matchups when setting his lineup. Red Sox starter Garrett Crochet has made a career out of neutralizing left-handed hitters, and the numbers are staggering. Crochet has allowed just a .166 batting average, a .193 on-base percentage, and a .262 slugging percentage to lefties — ranking among the toughest pitchers in MLB history in that split.

The decision was purely tactical. With Crochet more vulnerable to right-handed hitters, Boone loaded his order with as many righty bats as possible. Paul Goldschmidt rewarded that strategy by collecting two singles, but the Yankees as a whole couldn’t break through, failing to cash in when it mattered most.

A historic missed chance

The defining moment came in the ninth inning, when the Yankees had the bases loaded with nobody out against former closer Aroldis Chapman. The Bronx roared, sensing the comeback. Instead, they became the first team in MLB playoff history to load the bases in the ninth and not score a run.

It was the kind of gut punch that lingers, not just for the fans, but for the players who were left on the bench wondering if they could have changed the outcome.

Jazz shows his frustration

For Jazz Chisholm, the night was even harder to stomach. He wasn’t shy about showing his disappointment after the loss, turning his back to reporters when pressed on the decision and keeping his words brief.

“It’s a little conversation after it. Not much. Just move forward after it,” Chisholm said when asked about his discussion with Boone.

The 27-year-old hit .248 against left-handed pitchers this year, slightly better than his .240 mark against righties. While Crochet is no ordinary lefty, the numbers suggest Chisholm could have held his own. Add in his power-speed threat — 30 homers and 30 steals — and it’s easy to understand his frustration at being sidelined.

Balancing analytics and star power

Boone’s decision reflects the growing tension between analytics-driven matchups and the value of riding with your stars. Chisholm’s profile isn’t built for the bench. His energy and unpredictability can flip a game in one swing or one stolen base. Keeping him out might have made sense on paper, but baseball isn’t played on spreadsheets alone.

For a Yankees team that prides itself on firepower, sitting one of their most dynamic players in a do-or-die series opener was always going to draw attention. Whether that decision carries into Game 2 will be worth watching.