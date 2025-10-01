Yankees’ tap star homegrown slugger at first base for Game 2 of Wild Card

The New York Yankees are shaking up their Wild Card lineup, and this time it’s Ben Rice’s chance to take center stage. With Boston Red Sox right-hander Brayan Bello set to start Game 2, manager Aaron Boone is expected to pencil in Rice at first base, while veteran Paul Goldschmidt will be on the bench.

It’s a decision rooted in matchups, and one that shows just how much trust the Yankees have in their homegrown slugger when the lights are brightest.

Bello’s unusual splits create an opening

Most pitchers show a clear edge against batters of the same handedness, but Bello’s numbers paint a different picture. Oddly enough, he has nearly identical splits against left-handed and right-handed hitters this year, holding both to a .232 average with a .322 on-base percentage and .364 slugging.

That balance makes him unpredictable, but it also means the Yankees can afford to lean on their most productive righty-killer without fear of a dramatic drop-off. Rice has excelled against right-handed pitching, showing both power and patience in those matchups. For the Yankees, it’s a simple equation: maximize offensive potential early in the game, even if it means shelving a veteran like Goldschmidt until later.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Why Rice gets the nod

Ben Rice may not carry Goldschmidt’s résumé, but his bat has become an undeniable weapon in the Yankees’ lineup. Against right-handers, Rice has produced consistent damage, showcasing the kind of swing tailored for Yankee Stadium’s short porch and beyond.

At just 26, Rice has already given the Yankees glimpses of long-term stability at first base. In this postseason moment, he brings balance to a lineup that has often leaned heavily on Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton for power production. Starting him against Bello isn’t just about matchups — it’s about riding the momentum of a young hitter who has proven he belongs.

Goldschmidt’s changing role

For Goldschmidt, this adjustment signals a shift in his role. Once an everyday star, the 37-year-old is now being deployed more situationally. His .336 average against left-handed pitching this season still makes him a dangerous weapon when Boston dips into its bullpen, but he’ll no longer be the automatic starter at first base.

It’s a reflection of both his decline against right-handers and Rice’s emergence as a cornerstone bat. Goldschmidt’s experience and leadership remain invaluable, but in October, the Yankees can’t afford to play names — they need production.

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The bigger playoff picture

This decision also highlights the flexibility Boone now has with his roster. By holding Goldschmidt in reserve, the Yankees gain a high-leverage pinch-hitter who can immediately impact the game when Boston brings in a lefty reliever. At the same time, Rice’s presence from the opening pitch forces the Red Sox to account for another legitimate left-handed threat in a lineup already built on star power.

For a Yankees team that has endured offensive dry spells in recent postseasons, having this kind of tactical versatility could be the difference in a short series.