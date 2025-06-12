Yankees’ star infielder can’t catch a break — groin injury knocks him down again

The New York Yankees just can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to Jazz Chisholm and staying on the field.

After leaving Tuesday’s game with neck stiffness, Chisholm exited again Wednesday—this time with tightness in his left groin.

It’s a frustrating development for a player who’s quickly become a key part of the Yankees’ infield and offensive puzzle.

He brings power, flair, and athleticism—but his body keeps throwing roadblocks in his path just as he starts heating up.

Aaron Boone remains cautiously optimistic

Manager Aaron Boone told reporters that all strength tests on Chisholm’s groin came back clean after the early exit.

While that’s encouraging, Boone also noted they’ll wait until Thursday before deciding on Jazz’s short-term status.

That means more holding of breath for a team that really doesn’t want to rely on Oswald Peraza every day.

The Yankees have to walk a tightrope with Chisholm—rushing him back could risk something much worse down the line.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Chisholm has flashed big-time power in limited action

Despite the injuries, Chisholm’s bat has made noise when he’s actually in the lineup, especially at Yankee Stadium.

Through 131 at-bats, the 27-year-old is hitting .214 with nine homers and a .450 slugging percentage that jumps off the page.

He ranks in the 91st percentile in barrel rate, which shows just how dangerous he is when he makes contact.

That left-handed swing was built to exploit the short porch in the Bronx—and he’s doing exactly that when healthy.

Injuries are part of the frustrating package

Chisholm has rarely made it through a season without missing chunks of time due to various nagging issues.

This year has been no different, as multiple ailments have derailed what could’ve been a breakout campaign in New York.

Like a sports car with a misfiring engine, he’s lightning fast and thrilling—but you never know when he’ll stall out.

It’s not about his toughness—it’s just how his body responds, and that’s something the Yankees must manage carefully.

Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images

Oswald Peraza could get another chance

While Chisholm recovers, the Yankees will likely turn to Oswald Peraza to soak up some of the reps at second base.

Peraza hasn’t been able to carve out a permanent role, but the opportunity is there for him to prove his value.

He brings defensive upside and flashes of athleticism, but his offensive consistency remains the big question for Aaron Boone.

For now, though, the Yankees will lean on depth and hope Chisholm’s groin tightness proves to be nothing long-term.

