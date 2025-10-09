Yankees star discusses elbow injury and doesn’t rule out surgery: “I’m not a doctor, I don’t know”

When the New York Yankees’ season ended in Toronto on Wednesday night, the final out wasn’t the only thing weighing heavy on Aaron Judge’s mind. The team’s captain—who carried them through stretches of the season with his bat—admitted his right elbow still isn’t where it needs to be. The issue, first labeled a flexor strain back in July, may linger well into the winter, potentially shaping both Judge’s offseason and the Yankees’ 2026 outlook.

A Summer Turning Point

It was late July when Judge, while making a routine throw from right field, grimaced in discomfort—a small moment that grew into a pivotal chapter of the Yankees’ season. Diagnosed with a flexor strain, he landed on the injured list, leaving the Yankees without their emotional and offensive cornerstone for a few days. When he returned in early August, it was only as a designated hitter for a few weeks. The sight of Judge confined to DH duties felt almost foreign, like watching a lion pace behind glass—still powerful, but restrained.

Even after eventually returning to right field, something was clearly off. His throws lacked their usual velocity and precision. Runners tested his arm with confidence rarely seen before. While his bat remained a force of nature—Judge still crushed 53 home runs with a 204 wRC+ during the regular season—his throwing mechanics never quite caught up.

Playing Through Pain

Judge never used his elbow as an excuse. If anything, his offensive explosion during the postseason—where he posted a 253 wRC+ and looked every bit the MVP—was proof of his resilience. But even as he powered the Yankees’ playoff run, the strain in his elbow quietly shadowed him.

After the Yankees’ elimination at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays, Judge finally acknowledged the lingering issue. Speaking with reporters, he didn’t sound entirely confident about the next steps.

“We’ll definitely do some work on it,” Judge said when asked about his elbow. “We’ll do some work on it and get it right.”

When pressed if that might include surgery, he added, “I’m not a doctor, I don’t know.”

The uncertainty in his tone was telling. For all his calm leadership, Judge’s body language hinted at fatigue—both physical and emotional. He knows how critical this offseason will be for his long-term health, especially with his arm being such a key part of his defensive identity.

A Murky Recovery Timeline

Flexor strains can be unpredictable. Some heal within weeks, while others drag on for months or even longer if inflammation becomes chronic. The Yankees, for their part, were intentionally vague throughout the season, revealing little about the severity of the injury. That secrecy now fuels speculation that the problem might be more significant than initially thought.

The fact that Judge didn’t rule out surgery raises eyebrows. If offseason testing reveals structural damage or lingering instability, a procedure could be necessary—though any surgical route would likely push back his full readiness for 2026.

For a player who prides himself on being an everyday presence, even the thought of a delayed start is frustrating. Judge has built his reputation on reliability and leadership, setting the tone for a Yankees roster that often mirrored his energy and determination.

What’s Next for Judge and the Yankees

The Yankees’ medical staff will no doubt need to take a proactive approach this winter. The organization can’t afford to let the situation linger into spring training. Whether it’s rest, rehab, or surgery, the priority will be ensuring Judge returns to full strength—not just as a hitter, but as the all-around superstar who commands right field.

Judge’s presence extends beyond numbers and metrics; he’s the heartbeat of the Yankees’ clubhouse. His health affects the team’s confidence as much as its lineup card. Losing that steady presence, even for a short stretch, would be like removing the anchor from a ship navigating turbulent seas.

As the offseason begins, all eyes turn toward Judge’s recovery. His bat proved it can carry a franchise. Now, the question is whether his elbow can keep up.