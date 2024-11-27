Yankees ‘staged calls’ with 2 top free agent starting pitchers

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have entered the offseason with pitching upgrades as a top priority, and while they were interested in signing star lefty Blake Snell, they ultimately missed out. Snell signed a lucrative five-year, $182 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which included a $52 million signing bonus. With Snell off the board, the Yankees are pivoting their attention to two other top free-agent pitchers: Corbin Burnes and Max Fried.

Both Burnes and Fried offer elite talent and could immediately bolster a Yankees rotation that struggled with inconsistency in 2024, particularly during the playoffs. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees ‘staged calls’ with both starters this week.

Yankees Miss Out on Snell

Blake Snell had piqued the Yankees’ interest after a strong 2024 season with the San Francisco Giants, where he posted a 3.12 ERA over 104 innings with 12.55 strikeouts per nine innings. The 31-year-old lefty had rebounded from injury concerns and reestablished himself as one of the top arms in baseball. However, the Dodgers’ aggressive offer, which averaged $36.4 million per season and included deferred money, proved too much for the Yankees to match.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Snell’s decision highlights the competitive nature of the free-agent market, pushing the Yankees to act quickly as they target other high-profile arms.

Corbin Burnes: A Proven Ace

Corbin Burnes, a former Cy Young Award winner, is one of the most coveted pitchers on the market. Burnes, now 31 years old, had a stellar 2024 campaign with the Baltimore Orioles, posting a 2.92 ERA over 194.1 innings. While his strikeout numbers have declined in recent years—dropping from 12.61 strikeouts per nine in 2021 to 8.38 in 2024—he remains one of the most reliable and effective pitchers in baseball.

Burnes features a dominant cutter that averaged 95.3 mph in 2024, which opposing hitters batted just .251 against with a .362 slugging rate. His ability to limit walks and home runs (1.02 HR/9 over the past three seasons) makes him a valuable asset at the top of any rotation. However, Burnes’ recent trends indicate some areas for concern, including declining strikeout rates, which the Yankees would need to monitor closely.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Burnes is expected to command a six-year deal in the $200 million range, averaging approximately $33–$35 million per season. While costly, his proven track record and ability to pitch deep into games make him an ideal complement to Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

Max Fried: The Consistent Southpaw

Max Fried, the 30-year-old lefty, represents another top-tier option for the Yankees. Known for his consistency and command, Fried would add much-needed balance to a Yankees rotation that already includes Cole and Carlos Rodon. Fried’s 2024 season was shortened due to injury, but when healthy, he has consistently been one of the best pitchers in the league.

Over the course of his career, Fried has relied on an elite arsenal, including a fastball, curveball, and sinker that generate weak contact and induce ground balls. While his injury history is a concern, Fried’s upside makes him worth the investment, especially as the Yankees look to solidify their rotation for both the regular season and postseason.

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Fried is projected to seek a contract similar to Burnes, with estimates in the six-year, $180–$200 million range. This would place his average annual value (AAV) in the $30–$35 million range, depending on the structure of the deal.

Financial Considerations and the Yankees’ Strategy

After missing out on Snell, the Yankees have financial flexibility to pursue either Burnes or Fried. While they remain heavily invested in securing superstar outfielder Juan Soto, their interest in elite pitching options suggests they are willing to spend aggressively this offseason.

The Yankees currently have about $230 million allocated to their payroll and could push closer to $300 million if they decide to match last season’s spending. Securing Burnes or Fried would require a significant financial commitment, but managing partner Hal Steinbrenner has emphasized the importance of bolstering the team’s pitching depth.

A Rotation Built for October

Adding Burnes or Fried would create a formidable rotation alongside Gerrit Cole, who remains one of the best pitchers in baseball. The Yankees also hope for a rebound season from Carlos Rodon, who struggled in 2024 but has shown ace potential in the past. With young arms like Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil in the mix, a top-tier signing could elevate the Yankees’ rotation to one of the most dominant in the league.

The Path Forward

The Yankees’ offseason plans hinge on their ability to secure both offensive and pitching reinforcements. While Juan Soto remains the top priority, the need for pitching cannot be overstated. Missing out on Blake Snell is unfortunate, but it’s clear the front office is eyeing pitching support.

As the offseason unfolds, the Yankees must act decisively to avoid losing out on these top-tier arms and ensure they remain competitive with the Dodgers, who are building a dynasty.