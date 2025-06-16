Yankees slugger slotted into prime run-producing spot in return from injured list

Some comebacks don’t need fanfare—they just need the crack of a bat and a city holding its breath. For the New York Yankees, Monday’s series opener against the Los Angeles Angels carries more than playoff implications.

It brings the long-awaited return of Giancarlo Stanton, a postseason legend and offensive juggernaut, finally stepping back into the arena after months of grueling rehab.

Stanton hasn’t played an MLB game since the World Series. Since then, his journey has been less like a baseball season and more like a war story.

Torn ligaments in both elbows made even basic movements a struggle this spring. At times, he couldn’t perform simple everyday tasks, let alone swing a bat.

But through months of relentless rehab and PRP injections, he clawed his way back—fighting not just for playing time, but to regain the rhythm that once made him one of the game’s most feared hitters.

Fast-tracked from rehab to the heart of the lineup

The Yankees didn’t waste much time watching Stanton in the minors. After just three Double-A rehab games, the front office decided it had seen enough.

Whether that decision was more about optimism or desperation, one thing’s certain: the Yankees needed a jolt after being swept by the Red Sox.

Stanton slides into the fifth spot in Monday’s lineup, immediately entrusted with run-producing duties behind Trent Grisham, Ben Rice, Aaron Judge, and Cody Bellinger.

That’s not just any batting order—it’s a signal that New York still believes in Stanton’s thunderous bat, even if the swing may be a little rusty.

His return offers emotional fuel to a team that looked deflated in Boston. Stanton’s presence alone can shift energy—not just in the dugout, but in the entire stadium.

It’s like restoring a missing piece of a machine that never ran quite the same without him.

Managing expectations and appreciating resilience

Yankees fans have never been known for patience, but they’d be wise to show some now. Stanton’s layoff was no minor setback.

This wasn’t a hamstring tweak or shoulder strain—it was two torn elbows, a brutal injury for any athlete, let alone one whose power relies so much on upper-body explosiveness.

He didn’t skip steps or shortcut the process. He took the hits, endured the pain, and worked his way back on a timeline that sometimes felt more mythical than medical.

If it takes him a few games—or even weeks—to find his groove, that’s not a flaw. That’s recovery in real time.

The Yankees, to their credit, aren’t burying him at the bottom of the order. They’re betting on him. Betting that even a half-rusty Stanton is better than most hitters in the league. Betting that his return will ripple through a lineup already stacked with talent.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The rest of the order and the night’s key players

Beyond Stanton, Monday’s lineup is a mix of youth, power, and positional versatility. Following him are Jazz Chisholm Jr., Anthony Volpe, Austin Wells, and DJ LeMahieu, a solid stretch capable of creating chaos on the basepaths and driving in runs.

Clarke Schmidt takes the mound, tasked with quieting an Angels lineup that has talent but lacks consistency.

It’s a crucial game for the Yankees, not just to stop the bleeding after the Red Sox series, but to reset mentally with one of their cornerstones finally back in action.

Think of this Yankees lineup as a symphony that’s been missing its baritone sax—deep, powerful, and game-shifting. With Stanton back, the music might sound a little different, but it’s finally whole again.

