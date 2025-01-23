Yankees’ slugger coined No. 1 right fielder in baseball

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Aaron Judge’s reign as one of the most dominant forces in baseball continues, as MLB Network has named the Yankees’ MVP-winner the top right fielder in the game. While Dodgers fans might rush to dismiss his accolade by pointing to his struggles in the World Series, there’s no denying Judge’s brilliance during the regular season. His 2024 campaign, in which he won his second MVP in three years, solidified his position as not just the best at his position but arguably the best offensive player in baseball.

A Historic Offensive Force

At 32 years old, Judge is proving that he ages like fine wine, putting together one of the most impressive seasons in recent memory.

Over 158 games—a career high—the Yankees superstar hit .322/.458/.701. His 58 home runs and 144 RBIs weren’t just gaudy numbers; they were a testament to his ability to carry an entire offense. Judge’s approach at the plate was equally staggering, with a 24.3% strikeout rate countered by an elite 18.9% walk rate. His 218 wRC+ ranked among the most dominant offensive seasons in MLB history, showing his ability to completely obliterate pitching while providing consistency game after game.

Not Just a Hitter

While Judge’s power and production at the plate grab headlines, his defense in right field deserves equal recognition. Over his career, Judge has played 5,117.1 innings at the position, posting a .989 fielding percentage with just 13 errors. However, his real impact is measured by advanced metrics: 59 defensive runs saved and 17 outs above average. These numbers reflect a player who combines athleticism with a cannon for an arm and an innate ability to read balls off the bat.

Judge doesn’t just hit home runs; he saves them, making him the complete package in a way few players in the sport’s history have achieved. His defensive prowess ensures that he’s not only contributing offensively but also making an impact on the other side of the ball.

A Legacy in the Making

Judge’s consistency and dominance are hallmarks of a player building a legendary legacy. To hit 58 home runs and maintain a .701 slugging percentage in an era dominated by elite pitching is no small feat. Add in his reliability in right field, and it’s easy to see why Judge tops the list of MLB Network’s best right fielders.

As Judge continues to perform at an all-time level, he remains not just the face of the Yankees, but one of the defining players of this era. Whether he’s crushing pitches into the bleachers or gunning down runners from right field, Judge is a force unlike any other in the game.