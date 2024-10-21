Yankees’ sleeping giant needs to wake up for the World Series

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees hit 10 home runs in five American League Championship Series (ALCS) games against the Cleveland Guardians. Nine of them came from their own version of the “Big 3” — Giancarlo Stanton (four), Juan Soto (three) and Aaron Judge (two).

Despite the Yankees captain contributing two clutch homers (one to put the Guardians away for good in Game 2 in the Bronx and one to tie things at three runs in the top of the eighth in Game 3), those who have watched him play this year know that he hasn’t scratched his potential.

The Yankees star is the favorite to win his second AL MVP award, by virtue of hitting .322 with 58 home runs and 144 RBI in the regular season. He carried the Yanks even when they were experiencing a rough patch in June and July.

The Yankees need Judge to be closer to his regular season form

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The postseason, however, hasn’t been as welcoming or smooth. He is hitting .161/.317/.387 with a .704 OPS in October. He does have a double, the two homers, and a steal, but he has accumulated only five hits in the playoffs, in nine games. That’s not going to cut it.

Yes, his at-bats are increasingly competitive and the homers finally showed up in Cleveland, but Judge can do more and the entire world knows it.

The Dodgers boast some serious offensive talent and their bullpen has some incredible weapons. To beat them over a seven-game series, the Yankees will definitely need the best version of Judge. The team has proved they can win games in the playoffs with Judge struggling. A best-of-seven World Series, though? It’s not likely.

He will be playing his first World Series, so Yankees fans hope he gets some inspiration and takes the team on his back.

Judge has improved, but he is still somewhat of a sleeping giant. He carries some enormous potential, though, and if he catches fire for the Yankees in the World Series, the Dodgers are in trouble.