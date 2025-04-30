Yankees’ sleeping giant is waking up after a long slumber

The start of the 2025 season hasn’t gone exactly as planned for one of the Yankees’ biggest offseason splashes.

Cody Bellinger arrived in the Bronx with high hopes, a polished glove, and a powerful left-handed swing to match.

But through the opening month, he’s looked more like a supporting actor than the leading man the Yankees envisioned.

Still, baseball isn’t a sprint. It’s a slow-burning fire, and Bellinger may finally be catching a spark.

In Tuesday’s 15–3 win over Baltimore, he had his best game of the year — and it felt like a shift.

He collected two hits, three RBIs, a home run, and two walks, showing signs of comfort at the plate.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The numbers haven’t caught up — yet

On the season, Bellinger is slashing .206/.283/.361 with a .644 OPS and just three home runs to his name.

Those numbers aren’t close to the production the Yankees expected when they invested in the 29-year-old former MVP.

He’s been dealing with a nagging back issue, which might explain some of the sluggish timing and slow starts.

But even with that caveat, the advanced metrics haven’t offered much comfort early in the year.

He ranks in the 38th percentile in barrel rate, 30th percentile in chase rate, and 46th in both whiff and strikeout rate.

That means he’s missing too many pitches, chasing too many out of the zone, and not barreling up consistently.

Defensive value only goes so far

Defensively, Bellinger remains a tremendous asset, capable of playing all three outfield positions with fluidity and poise.

His athleticism makes him one of the more versatile defenders on the roster, giving the Yankees much-needed outfield flexibility.

But let’s be honest — they didn’t sign him for glove work alone.

Bellinger was expected to bring thunder to the middle of the order, not just routine fly balls and diving catches.

The Yankees have been solid offensively so far, but getting Bellinger rolling would raise the lineup’s ceiling dramatically.

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

Momentum is everything for hitters

Confidence in baseball is fragile — a few good games can rewire a hitter’s entire rhythm and mental approach.

Bellinger’s recent breakout might be a sign that he’s seeing the ball better and making small adjustments.

The power is still there. When he connects, it’s loud, and that swing doesn’t just disappear overnight.

This could be the beginning of a turnaround, something Yankees fans and coaches alike have been waiting to see.

A big bat ready to explode

Every lineup has a sleeping giant, and Bellinger is the one the Yankees are hoping wakes up with force.

If he starts to heat up, it could change everything — adding left-handed power behind Aaron Judge and Goldschmidt.

And in a ballpark that rewards lefties with short porches, a red-hot Bellinger becomes a nightmare for opposing pitchers.

For now, the Yankees will take what they can get — but they’re watching closely, hoping this isn’t just a tease.

Sometimes, all it takes is one swing to change the course of a season.

