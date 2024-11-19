Yankees sign super-utility man to minor league deal

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

While much of the off-season focus remains on high-profile free agents, the Yankees are quietly building depth by adding veteran pieces in preparation for spring training next year.

Minor League Deal for Pablo Reyes

On Monday, the Yankees signed journeyman super-utility player Pablo Reyes to a minor league contract. Reyes, who spent the 2024 season with the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets, appeared in 22 games, recording five runs and five RBIs while hitting .183/.234/.217.

Career Snapshot

Over a larger sample size in his career, Reyes has posted an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate, with a .248 batting average and a 78 wRC+. His career totals include eight home runs, 54 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases. While his offensive numbers may not stand out, Reyes offers value with his defensive versatility.

Utility Value and Positional Flexibility

Reyes has demonstrated his ability to fill a wide range of positions, having played at first base, second base, third base, shortstop, and all three outfield spots throughout his career. This kind of defensive flexibility is a valuable asset for any team, and the Yankees appreciate having versatile players available in the minors for depth and emergency situations.

Complementing Existing Utility Options

The Yankees already have DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera as primary utility players, but with LeMahieu’s advancing age, adding more competition and depth is a prudent move. Reyes is expected to compete at the Triple-A level next year, providing valuable veteran experience and adding insurance should injuries or other needs arise during the season.